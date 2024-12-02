Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 2, 2024 / 8:20 AM

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills dominate San Francisco 49ers; Christian McCaffrey injured

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was credited with two passing scores, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was credited with two passing scores, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Josh Allen expertly navigated snow-topped turf, finding the end zone in a multitude of fashions and even receiving credit for catching his own touchdown pass in a Buffalo Bills thrashing of the San Francisco 49ers.

The star quarterback logged two passing scores and a rushing touchdown -- in addition to his rare receiving score -- in the 35-10 triumph Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

With the victory, the Bills clinched their fifth-consecutive AFC East division title.

"We are chasing the No. 1 seed," Allen told reporters. "We understand that. We know that. We've gotta keep getting better each and every week."

Bills running back James Cook also aided the effort with 107 yards and a score on 14 carries. The Bills defense forced three turnovers and held the 49ers to just 86 passing yards to help secure their seventh-consecutive win.

The Bills went behind by a field goal early on, but responded with a surge of 28-consecutive points to steal momentum as snow poured from the sky and coated their home field. The game was tight in the second quarter when 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey went to the ground with a knee injury. He did not return.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that McCaffrey sustained what is believed to be a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, which could end his season. McCaffrey, who missed the first eight games of the season because of Achilles tendinitis totaled 67 yards from scrimmage on nine touches in the loss.

Kicker Jake Moody made a 33-yard field goal on the 49ers' opening drive for a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Allen then led the Bills on a 13-play drive to take the lead. Rookie running back Ray Davis ended the possession with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The 49ers then marched down to the Bills 27-yard line, but lost McCaffrey in the middle of that drive. Moody proceeded to miss a field goal wide left to add to their woes.

Cook ran for a 65-yard score on the first snap of the resulting possession, pushing the Bills lead to 14-3. Allen threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Mack Hollins with less than a minute remaining in the first half to give the Bills an 18-point edge at the break.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk fumbled on the 49ers first drive of the second half. The Bills went on to add to their lead when Allen scored off a latteral from wide receiver Amari Cooper about eight minutes into the third quarter. Cooper caught a negative-2 yard pass to start that sequence. He then flipped the ball back to Allen, who dove into the end zone for a 9-yard score.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo ended the 49ers scoring drought with a 15-yard touchdown run on the next drive. Allen ran for an 8-yard score about 2:21 into the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.

Allen completed 13 of 17 passes for 148 yards and two scores for the Bills. Brock Purdy completed 11 of 18 passes for 94 yards and lost a fumble in the loss.

The Bills (10-2) will face the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers (5-7) will host the Chicago Bears (4-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.

