The Bills have offered anyone over age 18 a pay rate of $20 per hour to help shovel snow at its stadium.

The Bills have offered anyone over age 18 a pay rate of $20 per hour to help shovel snow. The Bills will provide them with shovels and hot food and drinks.

Buffalo has a 9-2 record going into the game against last season's Super Bowl runners-up and could secure the AFC Division title with a win on Sunday.

The 49ers are 5-6 and tied with the Los Angeles Rams for third place in the NFC West. They trail the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, who are tied for first with 6-5 records.

The Bills are experienced at playing in inclement weather and on Jan. 15 beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17, in a wild card playoff game marred by snow and cold at Highmark Stadium.

That game was postponed one day due to inclement weather.

Then as now, the Bills paid adults $20 per hour to shovel snow, plus hot food and drinks.

Highmark Stadium is near Lake Erie, which lacks ice cover and makes lake-effect snowfall likely for Sunday night.