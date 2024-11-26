Sutton, Addison among 4 must-start Week 13 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a fantasy football WR1 in Week 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Courtland Sutton and Jordan Addison are among my four must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football campaign. A.J. Brown leads my Week 13 Top-50 rankings, which are listed below. Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins and Justin Jefferson join Brown inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb, Sutton, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja'Marr Chase and George Pickens join those pass catchers in my Top 10. Jakobi Meyers and Jerry Jeudy join Sutton and Addison as my four must-start plays.

Those who roster players dealing with injuries should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

No teams are on bye this week, which could lead to difficult lineup decisions. My rankings, which will be updated based on injuries and other factors, should assist in that deliberation.

My free agent targets article for Week 13 is available here.

Courtland Sutton

Sutton sits at No. 7 in my Week 13 rankings. The Denver Broncos pass catcher averaged the fourth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over the last four weeks.

He posted the second-most points among wide receivers in Week 12, when he hauled in eight catches for 97 yards and two scores. Sutton totaled at least six catches in each of his last five games. He eclipsed 95 receiving yards in three of those contests. He also scored three times over his last three appearances.

This week, Sutton and the Broncos will face a Cleveland Browns defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and eighth-most receiving yards (157.2) per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks. They surrendered nine receiving scores to opposing wide receivers over their last six games.

Opposing quarterbacks threw at least two passing scores in five of the last six games against the Browns. Look for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to join that group, with one of his scoring tosses finding Sutton.

Jakobi Meyers

Like Sutton, Meyers finished Week 12 as a fantasy football WR1 after a 10-catch, 121-yard performance in a Las Vegas Raiders loss to the Broncos.

The Raiders pass catcher totaled at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last three games. He was targeted 32 targets over that span. This week, Meyers and the Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who allowed more than 55 yards to six different wide receivers over their last two games.

Meyers is a near lock to reach that total and should have several opportunities to find the end zone against a defense he scored against in Week 10. He is my No. 16 option and a solid WR2 play.

Jordan Addison

Addison, my No. 18 option, can be plugged in as a mid-range WR2 or high-end WR3 in Week 13 when his Minnesota Vikings face the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals allowed the 14th-most receiving yards (151.4) per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks. Addison, the top fantasy football wide receiver in Week 12, is on a tear, with three scores over his last four games. He totaled a career-high 162 yards in Week 12 against a tough Chicago Bears pass defense.

Look for the second-year pass catcher to total at least seven catches for 70 yards in Week 13. He could again end up in WR1 territory if he scores his sixth touchdown of the season.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy was the No. 7 wide receiver in fantasy football, in terms of points per game, over the last four weeks. He eclipsed 70 receiving yards in each of those games, including a 142-yard, one-score performance in Week 11.

This week, Jeudy and the Browns will battle the same Broncos defense that just allowed 121 yards to Jakobi Meyers. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston continues to provide enough volume to help his pass catchers produce for fantasy football teams. He threw for more than 300 yards and multiple scores in two of his last four games.

I expect Jeudy, who averaged 100 receiving yards per game over the last four weeks, to receive at least 10 targets from Winston in this matchup. He is my No. 22 play.

Week 13 wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at BAL

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at NO

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

4. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at JAX

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

7. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. CLE

8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at NYJ

9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

10. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

11. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at NO

13. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC

14. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

15. Malik Nabers, New York Giants at DAL

16. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

17. Davante Adams, New York Jets vs. SEA

18. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI

19. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at GB

20. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at DET

21. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at NYJ

22. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns at DEN

23. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

24. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. SEA

25. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. PHI

26. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers at ATL

27. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at WAS

28. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at MIN

29. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

30. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at GB

31. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

32. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at NE

33. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at BUF

34. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at JAX

35. DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

36. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. MIA

37. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at ATL

38. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans at WAS

39. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC

40. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. SF

41. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

42. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. IND

43. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers at BUF

44. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears at DET

45. Noah Brown, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

46. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

47. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills vs. SF

48. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. MIA

49. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at DAL

50. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. PHI

