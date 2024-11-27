Levis, Mayfield among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13

1 of 5 | Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis looks to pass against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Will Levis and Baker Mayfield are among my five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13. Jalen Hurts leads my Top-20 quarterback rankings, which are below. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Mayfield are among my other Top 5 plays. Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud round out my Top 10. Advertisement

No players are on bye this week, leaving a full pool of quarterbacks to choose from for starting lineups. Murray, Stroud and Jared Goff join Levis and Mayfield among my must-start options. Several streaming options also can be found within my rankings.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Baker Mayfield

At this point, Mayfield should never leave fantasy football starting lineups. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer ranks third in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks this season, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

He was responsible for multiple touchdowns in eight of his 11 starts this season. He eclipsed 285 passing yards six times during that span. Mayfield failed to find the end zone through the air in Week 12, but scored a rushing touchdown to provide value for his stock holders.

He will now face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and 13th-most passing yards (234.3) per game to quarterbacks so far this season. The Panthers also tied for surrendering the third-most passing scores (1.9) per game to the position.

Mayfield is my No. 5 play for Week 13.

Kyler Murray

Murray is my No. 9 quarterback for Week 13, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings boast a strong defense, but are best against the run. They allowed the fifth-most passing yards (265.1) per game to opposing quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

They also just allowed 340 yards and two touchdowns to rookie Caleb Williams in Week 12 and surrendered 295 yards to Will Levis in Week 11. They allowed multiple passing scores to quarterbacks in five of their last eight games.

Murray threw for more than 250 yards in three of his last four games. He was responsible for multiple touchdowns in two of those appearances. I expect the Cardinals quarterback to achieve both of those feats this week, while also providing value as a runner. He can be plugged in as a solid QB1 play.

C.J. Stroud

Stroud rounds out my Top 10 plays for Week 13. The Houston Texans quarterback was a fringe QB1 last week, when he threw for 247 yards and two scores. That performance marked the first time since Week 6 that Stroud threw multiple touchdown passes in a game.

This week, Stroud and the Texans walk into a terrific matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed the most fantasy points and passing touchdowns (2.1) and second-most passing yards (288) per game to opposing quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

That stretch included a 412-yard, four-score performance from Jared Goff in their last game, a Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Jaguars allowed multiple passing scores in seven of their first 11 games, including a 345-yard, two-score effort from Stroud in Week 4. Look for similar production from the Texans quarterback in this AFC South meeting Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jared Goff

Goff was a Top 12 quarterback, in terms of fantasy points per game, through the first 12 weeks of the season. He threw at least two touchdown passes in seven of his last nine games and should do so again Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have been strong so far this season at limiting fantasy football production from opposing quarterbacks, but just surrendered 330 yards and two scores to Sam Darnold in Week 12. They also allowed 261 yards and two scores to Jordan Love in Week 11.

The Bears will likely attempt to corral the Lions' elite rushing attack, which should give Goff plenty of opportunities to find his playmakers as part of a productive fantasy football performance. I expect at least 250 yards and two scores from the Lions quarterback, who sits at No. 12 in my rankings.

Will Levis

Levis can be used as a streamer in Week 13, but only if your starter is injured or has a difficult matchup. The Tennessee Titans passer was the No. 11 fantasy football quarterback in Week 12, when he threw for 278 yards and two scores against the Texans.

He also threw for 295 yards in Week 11 and found the end zone twice through the air in Week 10. Levis and the Titans will now face a Washington Commanders defense that just surrendered 247 yards and two scores to Cooper Rush.

That performance marked the third time in four weeks that an opposing quarterback threw multiple touchdowns against the Commanders defense. Levis has a low floor for fantasy football production, but I would take a risk on his QB1 ceiling if you need a Week 13 streamer. He is my No. 14 play.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at BAL

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. PHI

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. SF

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at ATL

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

8. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at NE

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at MIN

10. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at JAX

11. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

13. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at NO

14. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans at WAS

15. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos vs. CLE

16. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. MIA

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at GB

18. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC

19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears at DET

20. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets vs. SEA

