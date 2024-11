1 of 5 | Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will join the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to sign former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, a league source told UPI on Wednesday. Jones, released last week by the Giants, will join the Vikings practice squad and is in line for a backup role behind starter Sam Darnold. He completed 63.3% of his throws for 2,070 yards, eight scores and seven interceptions through 10 starts this season for the Giants.

The Giants benched Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito ahead of their Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darnold was signed last off-season to serve as a backup for rookie quarterback J.J, McCarthy, but became the Vikings' starter when McCarthy sustained a knee injury during the preseason.

Darnold completed 67.6% of his throws for 2,717 yards, a career-high 21 scores and 10 interceptions through his first 11 starts this season. He led the Vikings to a 9-2 record.

Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien are the other quarterbacks on the Vikings roster. Mullens completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 38 yards over three appearances this season.

The Vikings will host the Arizona Cardinals (6-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis.