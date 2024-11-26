Pollard, Irving among 4 must-start Week 13 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard celebrates a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard and Bucky Irving are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 13. Joe Mixon leads my weekly running back rankings. Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley, De'Von Achane and Bijan Robinson are my other Top-5 options. Advertisement

Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Kyren Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 13.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and James Cook join Pollard and Irving as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

No players are on bye this week, leaving fantasy football players with plenty of lineup options.

Those with stock in injured running backs should continue to monitor their status leading into their respective kickoffs.

Advertisement

My top free agent targets for Week 13 are available here. My Week 13 wide receiver rankings also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week, based on injuries and other factors.

Tony Pollard

Pollard sits just outside the Top 10 of my Week 13 running back rankings. The Tennessee Titans ball carrier provided the fifth-most fantasy points among running backs in Week 12, when he scorched the Houston Texans for 119 yards and a score on 24 carries.

He eclipsed 85 rushing yards in five of his last eight games.

Pollard and the Titans are set to face the Washington Commanders in Week 13. The Commanders allowed the second-most rushing yards (120.8) per game to running backs through 12 weeks. They surrendered at least 90 yards from scrimmage to a running back in four of their last five games.

Pollard, who totaled at least 20 carries in three of his last five games, should receive a similar workload in this matchup. He can be used as a low-end RB1.

Bucky Irving

Irving is the No. 12 player in my Week 13 rankings. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie totaled a career-high 151 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone for the second-consecutive game in Week 12.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers continue to feed Irving, who appears to have taken over as their top ball carrier. Now he will face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the most fantasy points, rushing yards (129.5) and rushing touchdowns (1.3) per game to opposing running backs through 12 weeks.

Irving should be locked and loaded up for another stellar showing.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tracy is another rookie who can be used as a fantasy football RB2 or flex play in Week 13. The New York Giants weapon was set up with a great matchup in Week 12, but never got rolling as his team trailed throughout a blowout loss to the Buccaneers.

Look for a rebound this week, with Tracy set to face a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and second-most rushing touchdowns (1.2) per game to running backs so far this season. They surrendered the ninth-most rushing yards (106.2) per game to the position.

I expect the Giants to play the Cowboys in a close NFC East matchup on Thanksgiving, while giving Tracy -- who scored three times over his last five appearances -- at least 20 touches. He is my No. 15 play.

Advertisement

James Cook

Cook was a fringe RB1, in terms of fantasy points per game, over the last four weeks. He scored 11 touchdowns through his 10 appearances this season, including seven over his last six games.

Cook and the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The 49ers allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game and tied for surrendering the third-most rushing touchdowns (1.1) per game to running backs through 12 weeks.

Cook totaled at least 80 yards from scrimmage in six of his 10 appearances and should near that total once again in what will likely be a high-scoring matchup. He also should get several chances to reach the end zone and creep into RB1 territory, but is best used as an RB2.

Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans at JAX

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. LAR

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at BAL

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at GB

5. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC

6. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. PHI

7. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at BUF

8. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

Advertisement

9. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at NO

10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

11. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at WAS

12. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

13. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. SEA

14. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks at NYJ

15. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants at DAL

16. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. SF

17. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. MIA

18. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at NE

19. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI

20. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

21. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears at DET

22. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

23. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

24. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

25. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. IND

26. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at MIN

27. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers at ATL

28. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

29. Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

30. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

NFL: Green Bay Packers defeat San Francisco 49ers