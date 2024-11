Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (L) scored a career-high six touchdowns through 11 starts this season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Damarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence just hours after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the California Highway Patrol said. Officers observed Robinson driving a white Dodge sedan at more than 100 mph about 5:13 a.m. local time Monday on the 101 freeway, just a few miles away from the Rams' training facility in Woodland Hills, a California Highway Patrol news release said. Advertisement

Officers said they observed "objective signs of alcohol impairment" when conducting their stop. The 30-year-old wide receiver was cited and later released "to a responsible party."

Robinson caught two passes for 15 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown, in the Rams' 30-27 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. He totaled 26 catches for 384 yards and a career-high six touchdowns through his first 11 starts this season.

The nine-year veteran was a fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Rams last off-season.

Advertisement

The Rams (5-6) will battle the New Orleans Saints (4-7) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Los Angeles Rams