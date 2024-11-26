Trending
NFL
Nov. 26, 2024

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry help Baltimore Ravens rally past Los Angeles Chargers

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was responsible for three touchdowns in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was responsible for three touchdowns in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, while Derrick Henry tore through gaps and bullied the Los Angeles Chargers for 140 yards, sparking a Baltimore Ravens winning rally in Inglewood, Calif.

The Ravens trailed 10-0 in the first half, but then scored on five consecutive drives in the 30-23 triumph Monday at SoFi Stadium. They outgained the Chargers 389-285 in total yards, including 212 to 83 on the ground.

"That's what I appreciate about our guys; they really don't flinch," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "They keep fighting. They got locked in on some details, and they played good winning football. So I'm proud of them for that."

The Ravens logged four sacks in the win. They outscored the Chargers 17-10 in the second half.

"We were the better team, but still respect to those guys," Henry said. "They play hard. They play physical and I think they'll still be in the playoff picture. They're a good team."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ran for a 5-yard touchdown 5:15 into the game. Kicker Cameron Dicker pushed the lead to 10-0 with a 42-yard field goal 4:34 into the second quarter.

Jackson and the Ravens finally answered with a 7-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. The Ravens quarterback capped that drive by juking defenders en route to a 10-yard rushing score.

Jackson found wide receiver Rashod Bateman with a 40-yard touchdown toss with about 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Dicker made a 52-yard kick on the next possession, cutting the Chargers deficit to 14-13 at the break.

The Ravens then turned to Henry, who ran over defenders with punishing runs throughout the second half. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 45-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter for a 17-13 lead.

Dicker answered with a 52-yard kick about five minutes later.

Jackson then connected with tight end Mark Andrews on a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Running back Justice Hill ripped off a 51-yard touchdown run on the Ravens' next drive, pushing the advantage to 30-16.

Chargers running back Gus Edwards scored the final points of the night with a 1-yard score in the final minute. The Chargers then failed to convert an onside kick, sealing the victory for the Ravens.

Herbert completed 21 of 36 passes for 218 yards and ran for 29 yards, including his 5-yard scoring run. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey logged six catches for 83 yards in the loss.

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, who totaled 59 yards from scrimmage, who sustained a knee injury in the first half, did not return in the second.

The Ravens (8-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Baltimore. The Chargers (7-4) will face the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta.

