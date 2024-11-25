Fantasy football: Wilson, Westbrook-Ikhine among top add/drops for Week 13

1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson rolls out against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are among my top fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. Drake Maye, Ameer Abdullah, Jeremy McNichols and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense/special teams are among my other targets. Advertisement

Check out my list of waiver-wire targets below if you need replacement options for injured starters. No teams are on bye this week, leaving fantasy teams with many options and difficult lineup decisions.

Injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. This week's pool is a bit shallow, but still features streaming plays, as well as lottery-ticket style targets, who could be difference makers down the stretch or in the playoffs.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 13:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Russell Wilson, Drake Maye; RB | Ameer Abdullah, Jaylen Warren, Jeremy McNichols, Tyler Allgeier; WR | Adam Thielen, Demario Douglas, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine; TE | Hunter Henry; D/ST | Tampa Bay Buccaneers; K | Evan McPherson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Caleb Williams, Will Levis; RB | Trey Benson, Ray Davis, Roschon Johnson, Devin Singletary, Kenneth Gainwell; WR | Keon Coleman, Devaughn Vele; TE | Cole Kmet; D/ST | Dallas Cowboys; K | Brandon Aubrey

TOP DROPS

QB | Gardner Minshew; RB | Miles Sanders; WR | Mike Williams, Odell Beckham Jr.; TE | Dalton Schultz; D/ST | Baltimore Ravens; K | Joey Slye

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson and Drake Maye are my top quarterback targets in Week 13, but should only be started if you are desperate for production from the position.

Wilson eclipsed 250 passing yards for the third time in five games, with 270 yards and a passing score in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns. This week, Wilson and the Steelers will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

Look for the veteran quarterback to throw for at least 275 yards in this meeting. He also should find the end zone once or twice and end the week as a Top 14 play.

Maye threw for 222 yards and a score against a tough Miami Dolphins pass defense in Week 12. He was a Top 14 play in Week 11, when he threw for 207 yards and two scores.

I expect similar production from the New England Patriots rookie in Week 13, when he battles an Indianapolis Colts defense that allowed the eighth-most passing yards (245.2) per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

The Colts also tied for allowing the 10th-most passing scores (1.5) per game to the position. They surrendered at least 260 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in four of their last five games. They also allowed at least two passing scores in two of their last four meetings.

Look for Maye to provide low-end QB1 production in this solid Week 13 matchup.

RUNNING BACK

The Week 13 free agent running back pool is a bit shallow, with a mixture of potential immediate starters and second-string high-upside plays. I prefer gambling on the latter group, headlined by Trey Benson and Ray Davis, as these players could be significant difference-makers for playoff teams in the event of injuries to the stars listed above them on their respective depth charts.

If you need someone this week, take a shot on Ameer Abdullah, Jeremy McNichols or Jaylen Warren. Abdullah started in place of injured Las Vegas Raiders running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White in Week 12. He recorded 65 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone for the second-consecutive week in the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos.

He could return to a less prominent role if the one or both of the Raiders' other running backs returns, but is worth a look if you need an immediate option. But even if he does start, his upside could be somewhat limited. The Raiders running back most likely would need to be productive again in the passing game, as he is set to face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that owns one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

Like Abdullah, McNichols will only be relevant for fantasy football teams if fellow Washington Commanders running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are held out because of injuries they sustained in Week 12. Unlike Abdullah, McNichols and the Commanders will have a little bit easier matchup.

If both McNichols and Abdullah get Week 12 starts, I prefer the former because of the Commanders' potential games script against the Tennessee Titans.

WIDE RECEIVER

Touchdown scoring is somewhat unpredictable, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's current run of six touchdowns over his last seven appearances is simply impossible to ignore.

The Titans playmaker eclipsed 50 receiving yards just once during his current scoring stretch, but is worth throwing in lineups as a WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

I also like the Titans' Week 13 matchup with the Commanders. I expect this to be a high-scoring game, with quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Will Levis airing it out. Westbrook-Ikhine has a great chance to come down with one of several Levis scoring tosses.

TIGHT END

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry continues to be a target magnet for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He drew at least eight looks in four of his last six appearances, including in each of his last two starts. Henry scored just once through his first 12 games this season, but remains involved enough to warrant fantasy football TE1 consideration.

This week, the Patriots also will face a Colts defense that allowed the 10th-most receiving yards (56.5) per game to tight ends so far this season. They also tied for allowing the fourth-most receiving scores (0.5) per game to the position and surrendered a tight end touchdown in two of their last three appearances.

Henry can be used as a low-end TE1. Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears and Mike Gesicki of the Cincinnati Bengals are among my other Week 13 tight end targets.

