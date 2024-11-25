Gardner Minshew, Brian Robinson Jr. among injured in NFL's Week 12

1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham told reporters he sustained a torn tricep and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Gardner Minshew, Brian Robinson Jr. and Brandon Graham were among key players injured in Week 12 of the NFL season. Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs and Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker were among the other key players injured. Advertisement

Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Graham and Minshew are believed to have sustained season-ending injuries.

Graham told reporters that he tore his tricep and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. The Philadelphia Eagles linebacker totaled two tackles in a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay sustained a concussion and was ruled out in the second half. Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean and Josh Sweat are the Eagles' starting linebackers. Rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Oren Burks, Jalyx Hunt and Ben VanSumeren are the Eagles' other linebackers.

Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean join Slay as the Eagles' top cornerbacks. Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers and Avonte Maddox are among their backup options.

The Eagles (9-2) will take on the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) in Week 12.

Gardner Minshew goes to the locker room with an injury. The Broncos get to Desmond Ridder and recover the fumble. pic.twitter.com/LJ3bBnvnpS— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2024

Minshew was injured when he took a sack in the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' 28-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Raiders' quarterback completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that the injury "doesn't look good." Sources told NFL Network on Sunday that Minshew broke his collarbone and will miss the remainder of the season.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, who hurt his knee, also left the game early.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder replaced Minshew in the fourth quarter and is in line to start in Week 13, when the Raiders (2-9) play the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. The Broncos (7-5) will host the Cleveland Browns (3-8) in Week 13.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Robinson returned to the game, but exited again in the second half. He totaled 24 yards from scrimmage on six touches. Fellow Commanders running back Austin Ekeler also exited early because of a concussion. He totaled 24 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches.

Commanders third-string running back Jeremy McNichols logged 22 yards on three carries. Right tackle Andrew Wylie (head) also departed early during the loss.

The Commanders (7-5) will host the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday in Landover.

Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders raises his arms to the crowd while being carted off after a scary injury. pic.twitter.com/QTcd68tlwK— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 24, 2024

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders sustained a neck injury and was treated at a local hospital after a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Sanders totaled three catches for 49 yards before his second-quarter exit.

Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot (calf) also left the game early.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Sanders had movement in his extremities and was released from the hospital, but was still under evaluation.

The Panthers (3-8) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) in Week 13.

Lions running back David Montgomery sustained a shoulder injury in the third quarter of a win over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. He totaled 73 yards from scrimmage and a score on 11 touches in the victory.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot) departed early with other injury issues. Colts wide receivers Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) also were ruled out.

The Lions (10-1) will host the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Thursday in Detroit. The Colts (5-7) will battle the New England Patriots (3-9) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker sustained a hamstring injury in the second quarter of a win over the Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He did not return. Walker, who is among the Dolphins' top tackles, registered two takedowns against the Patriots.

The Dolphins (5-6) will face the Green Bay Packers (8-3) on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs could be in danger of missing that matchup. He sustained a concussion in the third quarter of a 38-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Green Bay. Doubs totaled three catches for a team-high 54 yards before his exit.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) and cornerback Renardo Green (neck) were among the 49ers players injured.

The 49ers (5-6) will face the Buffalo Bills (9-2) on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder), New York Giants left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quadricep), Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (leg) and Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) were among the other NFL players injured in Week 12.

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) will host the Ravens in the NFL's Week 12 finale at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Inglewood.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Los Angeles Rams