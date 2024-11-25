Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 25, 2024 / 9:57 AM

Gardner Minshew, Brian Robinson Jr. among injured in NFL's Week 12

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham told reporters he sustained a torn tricep and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham told reporters he sustained a torn tricep and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Gardner Minshew, Brian Robinson Jr. and Brandon Graham were among key players injured in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs and Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker were among the other key players injured.

Advertisement

Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Graham and Minshew are believed to have sustained season-ending injuries.

Graham told reporters that he tore his tricep and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. The Philadelphia Eagles linebacker totaled two tackles in a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Advertisement

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay sustained a concussion and was ruled out in the second half. Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean and Josh Sweat are the Eagles' starting linebackers. Rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Oren Burks, Jalyx Hunt and Ben VanSumeren are the Eagles' other linebackers.

Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean join Slay as the Eagles' top cornerbacks. Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers and Avonte Maddox are among their backup options.

The Eagles (9-2) will take on the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) in Week 12.

Minshew was injured when he took a sack in the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' 28-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Raiders' quarterback completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that the injury "doesn't look good." Sources told NFL Network on Sunday that Minshew broke his collarbone and will miss the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, who hurt his knee, also left the game early.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder replaced Minshew in the fourth quarter and is in line to start in Week 13, when the Raiders (2-9) play the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. The Broncos (7-5) will host the Cleveland Browns (3-8) in Week 13.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Robinson returned to the game, but exited again in the second half. He totaled 24 yards from scrimmage on six touches. Fellow Commanders running back Austin Ekeler also exited early because of a concussion. He totaled 24 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches.

Commanders third-string running back Jeremy McNichols logged 22 yards on three carries. Right tackle Andrew Wylie (head) also departed early during the loss.

The Commanders (7-5) will host the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday in Landover.

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders sustained a neck injury and was treated at a local hospital after a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Sanders totaled three catches for 49 yards before his second-quarter exit.

Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot (calf) also left the game early.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Sanders had movement in his extremities and was released from the hospital, but was still under evaluation.

The Panthers (3-8) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) in Week 13.

Lions running back David Montgomery sustained a shoulder injury in the third quarter of a win over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. He totaled 73 yards from scrimmage and a score on 11 touches in the victory.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot) departed early with other injury issues. Colts wide receivers Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) also were ruled out.

The Lions (10-1) will host the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Thursday in Detroit. The Colts (5-7) will battle the New England Patriots (3-9) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker sustained a hamstring injury in the second quarter of a win over the Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He did not return. Walker, who is among the Dolphins' top tackles, registered two takedowns against the Patriots.

Advertisement

The Dolphins (5-6) will face the Green Bay Packers (8-3) on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs could be in danger of missing that matchup. He sustained a concussion in the third quarter of a 38-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Green Bay. Doubs totaled three catches for a team-high 54 yards before his exit.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) and cornerback Renardo Green (neck) were among the 49ers players injured.

The 49ers (5-6) will face the Buffalo Bills (9-2) on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder), New York Giants left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quadricep), Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (leg) and Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) were among the other NFL players injured in Week 12.

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) will host the Ravens in the NFL's Week 12 finale at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Inglewood.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs past the Los Angeles Rams defense during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on November 24, 2024. The Eagles defeated the Rams 37-20. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eagles roll over Rams behind Saquon Barkley's 302-yard performance
NFL // 2 hours ago
Eagles roll over Rams behind Saquon Barkley's 302-yard performance
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley's elite vision and footwork haunted the Los Angeles Rams, as the running back gutted their defense for a career-high 302-yards from scrimmage in a 30-27 Philadelphia Eagles victory.
Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win
NFL // 18 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa was a spiraling seamster, twirling passes through needle-loop sized holes in the New England Patriots zone for four touchdown passes to spark the 4-5 Miami Dolphins' third-consecutive victory.
Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 3 days ago
Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Robinson Jr. and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 12.
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 4 days ago
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Ladd McConkey and Josh Downs are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 12 of the fantasy football campaign.
Tagovailoa, Richardson among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 12
NFL // 2 days ago
Tagovailoa, Richardson among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 12
MIAMI, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Anthony Richardson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 12.
New York Giants grant QB Daniel Jones' request for release
NFL // 2 days ago
New York Giants grant QB Daniel Jones' request for release
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The New York Giants released Daniel Jones, granting the quarterback's request following his recent benching, they announced Friday.
Jason Kelce to host late-night show on ESPN in 2025
NFL // 3 days ago
Jason Kelce to host late-night show on ESPN in 2025
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jason Kelce is joining the late-night TV gauntlet as host of "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce," starting Jan. 4 on ESPN, the former Philadelphia Eagles star announced.
Steelers' George Pickens blames snow for loss, says conditions 'saved' Browns
NFL // 3 days ago
Steelers' George Pickens blames snow for loss, says conditions 'saved' Browns
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens threw several verbal jabs at the Cleveland Browns, saying they were "saved" by snowy conditions, which he believes aided their victory in the AFC North divisional meeting.
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff to undergo wrist surgery
NFL // 4 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff to undergo wrist surgery
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Pass rusher Bryce Huff, who signed a $51.1 million contract in March with the Philadelphia Eagles, will undergo wrist surgery, but could return later this season, coach Nick Sirianni announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football: DeVito, Benson among top add/drops for Week 12
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: DeVito, Benson among top add/drops for Week 12
MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tommy DeVito and Trey Benson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eagles roll over Rams behind Saquon Barkley's 302-yard performance
Eagles roll over Rams behind Saquon Barkley's 302-yard performance
St. Louis Blues fire coach Drew Bannister, hire Jim Montgomery
St. Louis Blues fire coach Drew Bannister, hire Jim Montgomery
Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win
Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
Verstappen claims fourth consecutive F1 title in Las Vegas Grand Prix
Verstappen claims fourth consecutive F1 title in Las Vegas Grand Prix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement