Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs

MIAMI, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Robinson Jr. and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 12. De'Von Achane leads my weekly running back rankings. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon are my other Top-5 options. Advertisement

Robinson, Kenneth Walker, James Conner, David Montgomery and Tracy also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 12.

Rico Dowdle joins Robinson, Tracy and Montgomery as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, who are on bye, should be benched or potentially dropped. Players from Thursday's Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game were removed from my rankings.

Those with stock in injured running backs should continue to monitor their status leading into their respective kickoffs.

My top free agent targets for Week 12 are available here. My Week 12 wide receiver and quarterback rankings also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week, based on injuries and other factors.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson was a borderline fantasy football RB1 in Week 11 and should provide his stock owners with an even better performance this week.

The Washington Commanders running back reached the end zone in six of his eight appearances this season. He also received at least 15 touches six times this season.

Robinson will now face a Dallas Cowboys defense the third-most fantasy points and second-most rushing touchdowns (1.3) per game to running backs through 11 weeks. They also just allowed 153 yards from scrimmage and three scores to Joe Mixon in Week 11.

I don't expect a Mixon-level performance from Robinson, but he should eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage and reach the end zone. He is my No. 6 play.

David Montgomery

Montgomery and Detroit Lions teammate Jahmyr Gibbs were both Top 10 fantasy football running backs, on a points-per-game basis, through the first 11 weeks of the season.

The star running back duo combined to score 19 touchdowns so far in 2024. Montgomery, who scored 10 of those touchdowns, outscored Gibbs over the last two weeks, when he reached the end zone three times.

He sits as the No. 9 player in my Week 12 rankings due to his recent consistent production and a stellar matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allowed the sixth-most rushing yards (115.1) per game to running backs through 11 weeks.

That stretch included allowed at least 80 yards from scrimmage to a running back in each of their last seven games. They surrendered 121 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Breece Hall in Week 11. Look for Montgomery to score twice in this meeting, which the Lions should dominate on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy

Tracy was a fantasy football RB2, on a points-per-game basis, over the last four weeks, but provided RB1 value in his last performance, with 104 yards from scrimmage and two scores in Week 10.

That performance was the New York Giants rookie's fourth game in six weeks with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. Tracy also scored in three of those performances.

This week, Tracy and the Giants will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 11 weeks. They also surrendered a league-high 51.3 receiving yards per game to the position.

Tracy has a great shot to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage once again in this meeting. He is my No. 10 play.

Rico Dowdle

Dowdle sits at No. 19 in my Top 30 running back rankings for Week 12. The Dallas Cowboys ball carrier averaged a pathetic 2.8 yards per carry in Week 11, but continues to see the majority of the work in the backfield.

He has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season, but found the end zone three times as a pass catcher. This week, the Cowboys will face a Washington Commanders defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards (123.4) per game to running backs so far this season. They also tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (1.0) per game to the position.

Saquon Barkley erupted for nearly 200 yards from scrimmage and scored twice against the Commanders in Week 11. Opposing running backs scored touchdowns against the Commanders in five of the last six weeks, reaching the end zone a total of eight times during that span.

Dowdle is a solid RB2 option.

Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings

1. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at LAR

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at LAC

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at GB

5. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans vs. TEN

6. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. DAL

7. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

8. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

9. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at IND

10. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants vs. TB

11. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs at CAR

12. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. KC

13. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at IND

14. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. PHI

15. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at HOU

16. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. SF

17. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. DET

18. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at MIA

19. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

20. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. BAL

21. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

22. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

23. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

24. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at LV

25. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders vs. DAL

26. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

27. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos at LV

28. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

29. Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

30. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

