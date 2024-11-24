Trending
NFL
Nov. 24, 2024 / 4:58 PM

Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter of a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter of a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa was a spiraling seamster, twirling passes through needle-loop sized holes in the New England Patriots zone for four touchdown passes to spark the 4-5 Miami Dolphins' third-consecutive victory.

"We are still below the .500 threshold and it's a long way to where we want to go," said Tagovailoa, who completed 29 of 40 passes for 307 yards in the 34-15 triumph Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The star quarterback threw three touchdown tosses in the second quarter, when the Dolphins outscored the Patriots 24-0.

"I think it was another game where he found a way to improve the way he plays the position throughout the game," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in eight passes for a season-high 144 yards and a score. Running back De'Von Achane scored twice for the Dolphins, who outgained the Patriots 373-267 in total yards.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo appeared content with leaning on his running game, but each team struggled to move the ball early on. Tagovailoa activated the scoreboard by finding tight end Jonnu Smith on a 7-yard touchdown toss 50 seconds into the second quarter, and the rout was on.

Tagovailoa then connected with Achane for two more short scores on the next two Dolphins drives. Rookie pass rusher Chop Robinson and the Dolphins defense stalked Drake Maye in between those possessions, logging sacks and forcing erratic throws from the Patriots' first-year quarterback.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders added a 21-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half for a 24-0 lead at the break.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler knocked the ball out of Maye's hands during another pursuit late in the third quarter. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered the loose ball. Seconds later, Tagovailoa threaded a 23-yard scoring strike to Waddle.

Maye finally put the Patriots on the scoreboard with a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper 77 seconds into the third quarter. The Patriots found the end zone again when cornerback Christian Gonzalez picked up a fumble recovery and scored on a 63-yard return.

Sanders split the uprights on a 51-yard field goal with about 3:30 remaining for the final points of the day.

Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Patriots, who lost for the third time in four weeks.

The Dolphins (5-6) will face the Green Bay Packers (7-3) at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. The Patriots (3-9) will host the Indianapolis Colts (5-7) at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 in Foxborough, Mass.

