NFL
Nov. 22, 2024 / 12:25 PM

New York Giants grant QB Daniel Jones' request for release

By Alex Butler
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is set to go through the waiver process and can be claimed by another NFL team. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is set to go through the waiver process and can be claimed by another NFL team. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The New York Giants released Daniel Jones, granting the quarterback's request following his recent benching, they announced Friday.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him," Giants owner John Mara said in a news release. "We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way.

"His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

The Giants announced Monday that third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito would start in place of Jones against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Drew Lock will be the Giants' second-string option. The Giants also signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, completed 64.1% of his throws for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions over 70 appearances in six seasons for the Giants. He also ran for 2,179 yards and 15 scores. Jones posted a 24-44-1 record as the Giants' starting quarterback.

Jones addressed his benching Thursday during a news conference. He called the opportunity to play for the Giants "a dream come true."

"I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins," Jones said. "No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.

"Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could've done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough, consistently enough to help the team get the results. The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand."

Jones said he is "excited for the next opportunity" and he knows he has "a lot of good football" in front of him. He will now go through the waiver process, but being it is unlikely another team would claim him due to the four-year, $160 million contract he signed last year.

If a team claims Jones, they would be responsible for nearly $12 million of his remaining salary for 2024.

DeVito and the Giants (2-8) will host the Buccaneers (4-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

