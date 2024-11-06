Thomas, Williams among 4 must-start Week 10 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is an elite fantasy football option in Week 10. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Brian Thomas Jr. and Jameson Williams are among my four must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the fantasy football campaign. Ja'Marr Chase leads my Week 10 Top-50 rankings, which are listed below. Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill also land inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Advertisement

A.J. Brown, Drake London, Zay Flowers, CeeDee Lamb and Thomas join those pass catchers in my Top 10. DeVonta Smith and Jauan Jennings join Thomas and Williams as my four must-start plays.

Those who roster Brown, Nico Collins, Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, Chris Olave and other players dealing with injuries should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Players from the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, who are on bye, should be benched or potentially dropped.

Advertisement

Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries. My free agent targets article for Week 10 is available here.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was a Top 20 option, in terms of fantasy points per game among wide receivers, through the first nine weeks of the season. He secured just two catches for 22 yards and caught a two-point conversion in Week 9, but should rebound strong in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Thomas entered his Week 9 game with touchdowns in four of his previous five appearances. Look for the rookie pass catcher to find the end zone for his sixth score of the season against a Vikings defense that allowed the second-most fantasy point and receiving yards (196.4) and fourth-most touchdown catches (1.3) per game to wide receivers so far this season.

The Vikings also allowed 10 wide receiver touchdowns over their last five games. Thomas, my No. 10 option, can be started with confidence as a WR1 in this juicy matchup.

DeVonta Smith

Smith is another player who continues to find the end zone, with touchdowns in three of his last four appearances. The Philadelphia Eagles playmaker also hauled in four catches for a season-high 87 yards and a score in the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Jaguars.

Advertisement

With Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown nursing a knee injury, Smith could be in line to receive a bump in targets, but I'd start him either way as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in this matchup.

The Eagles are set to face a Dallas Cowboys defense that just allowed three different Atlanta Falcons wide receivers to find the end zone in Week 9.

That performance marked the second time in three games that the Cowboys allowed multiple touchdowns to wide receivers. Look for that trend to continue Sunday in Dallas.

Smith, my No. 14 option, should earn at least eight targets and eclipse 80 receiving yards for the third-consecutive week. He also has a great shot to find the end zone for his fifth touchdown this season.

Jameson Williams

Williams is a bit of a wildcard play, as he is set to return to the field after a two-week suspension, but I wouldn't hesitate to throw him into lineups. The Detroit Lions speedster eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage in four of his first six appearances this season. He also scored touchdowns in three of those games.

Advertisement

This week, Williams and the Lions will face a Houston Texans secondary that allowed the most touchdowns (1.6) and sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through the first nine weeks of the season.

The Texans surrendered five scores to wide receivers over the last two weeks and a dozen touchdowns to the position over their last seven appearances.

Williams is a near-lock to find the end zone in what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring matchups of Week 10. He is my No. 21 option.

JAMESON WILLIAMS 70-YARD TOUCHDOWN RIGHT AFTER THE SEAHAWKS SCORED #SEAvsDET | ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RVp122GiEE— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2024

Jauan Jennings

Jennings is another player expected to return after a short hiatus. The veteran wide receiver missed the San Francisco 49ers' last two games because of a hip injury. He also had a Week 9 bye to recover and could return for a fantastic matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers pass catcher exploded for 11 catches for 175 yards and three scores in Week 3, when teammate Deebo Samuel sat out due to injury. Samuel, who is still dealing with injuries, is day-to-day and could still play in Week 10. Obviously, Jennings would be a better play if Samuel doesn't play, but I would start Jennings either way.

Advertisement

Look for at least six catches for 70 yards for the 49ers wide receiver when he faces a Buccaneers defense that allowed the eighth-most receiving yards (158.6) to wide receivers through nine weeks. The Buccaneers surrendered 121 yards and a score to Rashod Bateman in Week 7, 86 yards and a score to Darnell Mooney in Week 8 and 86 yards and two scores to DeAndre Hopkins in Week 9.

The 49ers pass catcher, who also was among my favorite waiver-wire targets for Week 10, is the No. 26 player in my rankings and can be plugged in as a WR3, if he is active for the matchup.

Week 10 wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at JAX

3. Malik Nabers, New York Giants at CAR

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at HOU

5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at LAR

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at NO

8. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

10. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIN

11. Davante Adams, New York Jets at ARI

Advertisement

12. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. DET

13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at TB

14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

15. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIA

16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at ARI

17. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons at NO

18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PIT

19. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. DET

20. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. NE

21. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at HOU

22. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIA

23. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals vs. NYJ

24. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at WAS

25. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at LAC

26. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers at TB

27. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at IND

28. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. BUF

29. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

30. DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

31. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at KC

32. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at JAX

33. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at LAR

34. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

35. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. BUF

36. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers vs. NYG

37. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. NE

Advertisement

38. Cedrick Wilson Jr., New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

39. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

40. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts. vs. BUF

41. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

42. Sterling Shepard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF

43. Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIA

44. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots at CHI

45. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

46. Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears vs. NE

47. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CIN

48. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at CAR

49. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals vs. NYJ

50. Noah Brown, Washington Commanders vs. PIT

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime