Tracy, Harris among 4 must-start Week 10 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris can be used as a fantasy football RB2 or flex play. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 10. Saquon Barkley leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Alvin Kamara, De'Von Achane, Derrick Henry and Kyren Williams are my other Top-5 options. Advertisement

Tracy, Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and D'Andre Swift also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 10.

Swift and Taylor join Tracy and Harris as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Players from the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, who are on bye, should be benched or potentially dropped.

Advertisement

Those with stock in McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Jonathon Brooks and other injured running backs should continue to monitor their status leading into their respective kickoffs.

My top free agent targets for Week 10 are available here. My Week 10 wide receiver rankings also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week, based on injuries and other factors.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tracy continues to operate as the lead back for the New York Giants after out-producing veteran Devin Singletary.

The Giants rookie totaled just 66 yards on 16 carries in Week 9, but should explode this week against a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the most fantasy points, rushing yards (132.9) and rushing touchdowns (1.4) per game to running backs through nine weeks.

The Panthers just allowed 215 yards from scrimmage on 35 touches to Alvin Kamara in Week 9. They also allowed big performances earlier this year to J.K. Dobbins, Chase Brown, D'Andre Swift, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Brian Robinson Jr., among others.

Look for Tracy, my No. 6 play, to join that list with at least 150 yards from scrimmage in Week 10.

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor likely doesn't leave many fantasy starting lineups, but he should return elite RB1 value this week in the Indianapolis Colts' matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

The Bills allowed the second-most fantasy points and a league-high 58.2 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs so far this season. They also surrendered 121 yards from scrimmage to De'Von Achane in Week 9.

I expect the Colts to lean on Taylor, giving the veteran at least 25 touches in this matchup. Taylor, who eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games, should eclipse 100 total yards against the Bills.

The No. 9 running back, in terms of fantasy points per game, is my No. 8 play for Week 10.

D'Andre Swift

Swift is my No. 10 option this week. The Chicago Bears veteran has been in the RB2 range, in terms of fantasy points per game this season.

Swift is on a role as of late, with touchdowns in four of his last five appearances. He also eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage in all of those games.

This week, the Bears will battle a New England Patriots defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards (124.6), fifth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing scores (1.1) per game to opposing running backs. They also surrendered 154 yards from scrimmage to Tony Pollard in Week 9.

Advertisement

The Patriots allowed more than 112 rushing yards and a score to New York Jets running backs in Week 8 and 118 yards and two scores to Tank Bigsby in Week 7, in addition to spectacular performances from Joe Mixon and the Miami Dolphins running backs, among others.

Swift is an easy RB1 play.

Najee Harris

Harris is my No. 18 play and can be used in the RB2 or flex spot in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran was on bye in Week 9. He was on a roll with three-consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards before his week off.

Look for Harris to stay hot in Week 10 against a Washington Commanders defense that allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (115) per game to running backs through nine weeks.

I expect the Steelers to attempt to control the tempo early on in this road meeting, leaning on Harris, who totaled 43 touches over his last two games. Harris should earn another 20-plus touches here and has a great shot to eclipse 100 rushing yards in his fourth-consecutive appearance.

Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

Advertisement

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at LAR

4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

5. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIA

6. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants at CAR

7. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at NO

8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. BUF

9. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at TB

10. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. NE

11. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at JAX

12. Breece Hall, New York Jets at ARI

13. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans vs. DET

14. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. NYJ

15. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at HOU

16. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at LAC

17. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at IND

18. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at WAS

19. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

20. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. NYG

21. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

22. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

23. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

24. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders vs. PIT

25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at HOU

26. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF

27. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at CHI

28. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at KC

Advertisement

29. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills at IND

30. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins at LAR

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime