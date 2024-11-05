Fantasy football: Rodgers, Davis, Jennings among top add/drops for Week 10

1 of 5 | New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be plugged in as a fantasy football QB1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers, Ray Davis and Jauan Jennings lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. Tua Tagovailoa, Xavier Legette and the New York Giants defense/special teams are among my other targets. Advertisement

Check out my list of waiver-wire targets below if you need replacement options for injured starters. Players from the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, who are on bye, should be benched or released.

Injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. This week's group features streaming plays, as well as lottery-ticket style targets, who could be difference makers down the stretch or in the playoffs.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 10:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa; RB | Ray Davis, Trey Benson, Keaton Mitchell; WR | Jauan Jennings, Xavier Legette; TE | Jonnu Smith; D/ST | New York Giants; K | Cameron Dicker

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones; RB | Jaylen Warren, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Allgeier; WR | Quentin Johnston, Keon Coleman; TE | Pat Freiermuth; D/ST | Chicago Bears; K | Jason Sanders

TOP DROPS

QB | Jameis Winston; RB | Ezekiel Elliott; WR | Dontayvion Wicks, Elijah Moore; TE | Noah Fant, Erick All Jr.,; D/ST | Seattle Seahawks; K | Will Reichard

QUARTERBACK

Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa are my top quarterback targets on this week's waiver wire. Both players can be slid in as streamers, especially if you have Jordan Love, Geno Smith or another quarterback on bye.

Rodgers just provided his best fantasy performance of the season, with 211 yards and three scores in the New York Jets' Week 9 win over the Houston Texans.

The veteran quarterback totaled at least two touchdown passes in six of his last eight games, including in four of his last five outings. This week, Rodgers and the Jets will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks through nine weeks.

Tagovailoa provided his first multiple-touchdown performance in the Miami Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins quarterback eclipsed 250 yards in just one of his four starts this season, but should get close to that total in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams allowed the seventh-most touchdown passes (1.7) per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also just surrendered 363 yards and three scores to Geno Smith in a Week 9 win over the Seahawks. The Rams surrendered at least two touchdown passes in five of their last seven games.

Look for at least 250 yards and two scores from Tagovailoa in this favorable matchup.

Rodgers and Tagovailoa are both Top 14 plays in Week 10.

RUNNING BACK

The running backs on my waiver-wire priority list for Week 10 are mostly high-upside targets, but worth a spot on your bench if you have the space.

Ray Davis, Keaton Mitchell and Trey Benson top that list. Each of these players has a chance to provide value that could range from flex to RB1, depending on potential injuries to the starters on their respective teams and matchups.

I would prioritize Davis out of this group, as he has now shown for multiple weeks that he can provide value when given opportunities. The Buffalo Bills rookie totaled 90 yards from scrimmage and a score in week 9. He also found the end zone in Week 7 and went off for 152 yards from scrimmage in Week 6.

Davis likely can't be counted on for consistent value, unless Bills starter James Cook sustains an injury, but that isn't out of the question. Davis is a must-add for all fantasy teams looking to find late-season value.

Mitchell and Benson are a bit more long-shot values, but also deserve bench spots. Mitchell has yet to play this season, but is expected to return from a knee injury and soon make his 2024 debut.

The Baltimore Ravens speedster will still be behind Derrick Henry on the depth chart, but the Ravens' run-centric offense can help Mitchell provide flex-level value. His ability to take any touch to the end zone also will be very attractive to fantasy teams.

Benson scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 9, when he also totaled nine touches, tied for his second-best workload of the season. He can be added to benches in fantasy leagues with at least 14 teams, but can't be trusted as a starter unless fellow Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner goes down with an injury.

WIDE RECEIVER

Unlike the running back group above, my top wide receiver targets -- Jauan Jennings and Xavier Legette -- can be immediately be thrown into starting lineups.

Jennings is expected to return from a multiple-week absence, which was triggered by a hip injury. The San Francisco 49ers were on bye in Week 9 and will get a great matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

I expect Jennings to be among the 49ers' most-targeted players against a defense that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He should be on your WR3 radar.

Legette's ability to find the end zone can't be ignored. The Carolina Panthers rookie scored in four of his last six games, including in each of his last two appearances. Legette also received 13 targets over the last two weeks.

His yardage totals haven't been great, and he likely needs to score to provide WR3 value, but I like his odds this week against the New York Giants, who just allowed two touchdown catches from Terry McLaurin.

TIGHT END

Jonnu Smith is my top tight end to target this week, when his Miami Dolphins face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in Inglewood, Calif. The Dolphins tight end was targeted at least six times in each of his last four appearances. He averaged 56 yards per game and found the end zone once during that span.

Smith is a near lock to eclipse that total this week, with the Rams secondary focusing most of its attention on Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Rams' defense tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns (0.6) and surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends so far this season. They also allowed at least 90 receiving yards and/or a touchdown to the position in each of their last three games. Smith will be a low-end TE1 in Week 10.

