Mahomes, Hopkins help undefeated Kansas City Chiefs fend off Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes delivered a gritty effort while playing through an ankle injury, throwing three touchdown passes to keep the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated with a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes completed 34 of 44 passes for 291 yards in the victory Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP threw two of his touchdown tosses to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who joined the team through a trade just two weeks ago. Advertisement

"I just kind of laid there and as time went on the pain subsided," Mahomes told reporters, when asked about his left ankle injury.

"I just kind of got to it, and got moving again and felt comfortable going out there."

The Chiefs out-gained the Buccaneers 384-284 in total yards. They held an edge of 28-17 in first downs and of more than 15 minutes in time of possession. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce secured a career-high 14 catches for 100 yards. Running back Kareem Hunt ran for 106 yards and a score.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 23 of 31 passes for 200 yards and two scores in the loss.

"That was a hard-fought game," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "I thought both teams played really well. They've got one of the top offenses in the NFL."

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 40-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter for the first points of the night. Mayfield then engineered an 11-play, 70-yard drive, which ended with a 7-yard touchdown run from running back Rachaad White.

Mahomes hit Hopkins with a 1-yard touchdown toss about seven minutes later and the Chiefs led 10-7 at halftime.

Mayfield threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton on the first drive of the second half, giving the Buccaneers their second lead. Kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 47-yard field goal about six minutes later to increase that advantage.

Mahomes and the Chiefs replied with a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, which took 6:36 off the clock. Mahomes threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine to end that possession, tying the score at 17-17.

Fans held their breath as the star quarterback had to be helped to the sideline after landing awkwardly while making the touchdown pass. But Mahomes, who was examined by trainers, was determined to return to the game.

He battled through the issue to orchestrate a 15-play, 78-yard drive, which took another 8:26 off the game clock. Mahomes threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins to end the possession.

The Buccaneers took less than two minutes off the clock on their following possession, but also forced a Chiefs punt. They then went on a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Ryan Miller.

Mahomes and the Chiefs failed to get in field goal range on their final possession of regulation, resulting in overtime. They then won the coin toss. Mahomes proceeded to march the Chiefs to the Buccaneers' 2-yard line.

Hunt took the game's final handoff in for a short score, giving the Chiefs their eighth-consecutive win of the season.

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos (5-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Kansas City. The Buccaneers (4-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, Fla.