Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (R) will join a Detroit Lions defense that was looking to fill the void left by a season-ending injury to star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions attempted to fill the glaring void left by the season-ending injury to pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson by trading for Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. The Lions will send the Browns a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026. Advertisement

Smith totaled five sacks through nine games this season for the Browns. He also logged 23 combined tackles, including six tackles for a loss. The 10-year veteran was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Smith totaled at least 10 sacks in each of those seasons.

Smith joined the Browns through a 2023 trade from the Minnesota Vikings. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens. The 32-year-old pass rusher signed a two-year contract with the Browns in March.

The Lions (7-1) will face the Houston Texans (6-3) at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Houston.