Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (R) totaled 539 yards on 55 catches through his first two seasons in the NFL. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that injured quarterback Dak Prescott most likely will be placed on injured reserve and required an absence of at least four games. Cooper Rush is the Cowboys' second-string quarterback. Advertisement

Mingo, a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft, totaled 418 yards on 43 catches over 15 appearances during his rookie campaign. He logged 12 catches for 121 yards through nine games this season. Mingo failed to find the end zone through his first 24 appearances for the Panthers.

The former Panthers pass catcher will join a wide receivers room with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert, among others.

Lamb injured his right shoulder when he landed on it while attempting to catch a pass during the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. He later told reporters that he expects to play in Week 10.

Advertisement CeeDee Lamb was slow to get up after this play. pic.twitter.com/wWIutqK5WJ— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

Lamb's 660 receiving yards are the fourth-most in the NFL, trailing only Justin Jefferson (783), Ja'Marr Chase (717) and Garrett Wilson (663). He leads the NFL with with 11.3 yards per touch.

Tolbert (353 yards) and tight end Jake Ferguson (334) are the Cowboys' second- and third-leading wide receivers, respectively.

Trey Lance is the other quarterback on the Cowboys' roster. Jones said Tuesday that Lance could see time on the field during Prescott's expected hiatus.

The Cowboys were 3-2 through the first five weeks of the season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, including their Week 9 setback to the Falcons.

Dallas (3-5) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) in an NFC East divisional matchup at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Arlington, Texas.