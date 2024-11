1 of 5 | Former Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (pictured) will provide depth for the Cincinnati Bengals, who recently lost Zack Moss to a neck injury. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to trade a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for running back Khalil Herbert, the teams announced Tuesday. Herbert will join a Bengals running backs room led by Chase Brown. Sources told NFL Network on Tuesday that fellow Bengals running back Zack Moss is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a neck injury. Advertisement

Herbert, a sixth-round pick by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, totaled just 20 yards from scrimmage 10 touches through six games this season. He eclipsed 500 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons, including 788 in 2022 and 745 in 2023.

Herbert started nine games last season. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of those appearances.

The Bengals (4-5) totaled the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the season. Brown leads the team with 479 yards and four scores on 105 carries through nine appearances.

The Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) at 8:15 p.m. EST Thursday in Baltimore.