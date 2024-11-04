Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 4, 2024 / 8:11 AM

Sam Darnold throws 3 second-half TDs to lead Vikings past Colts

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes in the second half to help the Minnesota Vikings overcome an early deficit and beat the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis.

Darnold also overcame three turnovers in the 21-13 triumph Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 290 yards.

"Obviously, we would have liked to be better in the first half," Darnold told reporters. "I can't turn the ball over the way I did.

"It's just a resilient group."

The Vikings out-gained the Colts 415-227 in total yards and held advantages of 29-13 in first downs and 36:54 to 23:06 in time of possession.

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson totaled seven catches for 137 yards. Running back Aaron Jones registered 82 yards from scrimmage. Tight end Josh Oliver and wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor caught Darnold's touchdown passes.

"We played a really clean game as an offense, besides my turnovers, which was good," Darnold said.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin intercepted Darnold on the Vikings' first drive, but the Colts punted on the resulting possession. Darnold went on to march the Vikings to near midfield before a second turnover proved more damaging.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart sacked Darnold on that play, triggering a fumble from the Vikings quarterback. Cornerback Kenny Moore II scooped up the loose ball and scored on a 38-yard return, giving the Colts a 7-0 lead they held through halftime.

Darnold redeemed himself with a 9-play, 70-yard drive to start the third quarter. He threw a 4-yard touchdown toss to Addison to end that possession. Darnold threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nailor about eight minutes later to give the Vikings a lead they never lost.

Darnold went on to throw his second interception of the night at the start of the fourth quarter. Colts kicker Matt Gay made a 42-yard field goal less than two minutes later, cutting the deficit to four.

But Darnold connected with Oliver on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:09 remaining to give the Vikings a two-possession advantage.

Gay made a 54-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining for the final points of the night. The Colts then failed to recover an onside kick, effectively ending the game.

Jonathan Greenard registered two sacks in the victory. Fellow Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward also logged a sack. Safety Harrison Smith secured a fumble recovery, while cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Colts quarterback Joe Flacco.

Stewart totaled two sacks and a forced fumble for the Colts. Defensive end Kwity Paye and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also had sacks in the loss.

Flacco completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings (6-2) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts (4-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (7-2) on Sunday in Indianapolis.

