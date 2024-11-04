Chris Olave, Dak Prescott, A.J. Brown among injured in NFL's Week 9

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was among the NFL stars injured in Week 9. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Olave, Dak Prescott and A.J. Brown were among key players injured in Week 9 of the NFL season. Caleb Williams, Drake London and Alec Ingold were hurt in Week 9. Those injured in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Advertisement

Olave sustained the fourth documented concussion of his NFL career in the first quarter of the New Orleans Saints' 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Saints wide receiver totaled one catch for 13 yards. He took a hit from Panthers defenders Xavier Woods and Mike Jackson while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Derek Carr.

Olave remained on the ground, motionless, and was tended to by medial professionals. He was then placed on a backboard, carted off the field, transported to a local hospital, discharged Sunday night and returned to the team.

"I know he is back and I know that everything checked out pretty good at the hospital," Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was fired Monday, told reporters. "He is back with the team and that's really about all I can say right now."

Olave tweeted that he was going to "be all right" on Sunday night. The Saints playmaker totaled 400 yards and a score on 32 catches through his first eight games this season. He totaled a season-high 107 yards on eight catches in Week 8.

Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and left guard Lucas Patrick also left the game early because of respective shoulder and calf injuries.

The Saints (2-7) will host the Atlanta Falcons (6-3) on Sunday in New Orleans.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London sustained a hip injury and exited early during a 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Atlanta. London, who totaled two catches for 27 yards and a score, was ruled out in the second half.

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Achilles) also exited early. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he was looking forward to the return of both Jarrett and London, who will be evaluated this week.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter and did not return. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and a score. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush completed 13 of 25 passes for 115 yards and a score in relief of Prescott.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy did not provide an update on Prescott's injury at his postgame news conference. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Prescott's issue a "high hamstring" injury.

Prescott said he "felt a pull" he has never felt and that it was tough to walk on, but he expects to play in Week 10.

Pam Oliver with an update on Dak Prescott being ruled out ⬇️ FOX pic.twitter.com/OXa9JbEmyO— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

"I would say that I'll be out there next week," Prescott said of his injury status for Week 10. "Once again, I've got to see. Luckily, I can say I've healed fast. I've progressed fast on injuries and things, so I'm thankful for that. Got to get a picture of it. When we get a picture of it, I guess we'll see how bad it is.

"It'll take a lot for me to not be out there."

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is dealing with an injury to his right shoulder. He briefly left Sunday's game, but returned. During his postgame news conference, he said the injury "definitely hurt." He also said he will play in Week 10.

The Cowboys (3-5) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was ruled out in the second half of a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Philadelphia. Brown totaled two catches for 36 yards.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he needed to meet with the medical staff to gather more information on Brown's injury.

Jaguars right tackle Anton Harrison hurt his knee and exited early. The Jaguars (2-7) will host the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Vikings kicker Will Reichard sustained a right quad injury during a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. Reichard, who stayed in the game, missed two field goal attempts, but made all three of his extra point attempts.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters he tweaked an ankle during a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Williams completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards in the loss. He said he sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly, but is "OK."

Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright (knee), defensive lineman Andrew Billings (chest) and defensive backs Jaylon Jones (shoulder) and Terrell Smith (ankle) also dealt with injuries in Week 9.

The Bears (4-4) will host the New England Patriots (2-7) on Sunday in Chicago.

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold aggravated a calf injury during a 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Bills defensive end Casey Toohill exited early because of a knee injury.

The Dolphins (2-6) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (4-4) on Nov. 11 in Inglewood, Calif. The Bills (7-2) will play the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) and cornerback Josh Wallace (leg) were injured during a 26-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle. Seahawks safety K'Von Wallace (ankle) and offensive tackle George Fant (knee) also were ruled out.

The Seahawks (4-5) are on bye in Week 10.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry sustained a knee injury, while safety Quandre Diggs hurt his foot during a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Nashville. Titans coach Brian Callahan told reporters that the injuries "don't look great right now."

Sources told NFL Network that Cushenberry sustained a torn Achilles and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Titans (2-6) will take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) on Sunday in Inglewood.

Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) and wide receiver Simi Fehoko (elbow) were ruled out during a 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller, cornerback Nate Hobbs, tight end Harrison Bryant, and guards Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair sustained ankle injuries during a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rib) also left early because of injuries.

The Raiders (2-7) are on bye in Week 10. The Bengals (4-5) will face the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Thursday in Baltimore.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) in the NFL's Week 9 finale at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

