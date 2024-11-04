New Orleans Saints fire coach Dennis Allen after 7-game losing streak

1 of 5 | Dennis Allen posted an 18-25 record during his 43-game tenure as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen amid their NFL-worst, seven-game losing streak, the team announced Monday. Former special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi will serve as interim coach. The Saints did not announce additional coaching changes. Advertisement

"Dennis has been part of our organization for many years," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a news release. "He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us.

"All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization. However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time."

Allen's firing occurred less than 24 hours after the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Saints sit at 2-7 and are projected to receive a Top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Saints hired Allen, their former defensive coordinator, as head coach in 2022. He led the Saints to a 7-10 record in his first season. The Saints went 9-8 in 2023.

Allen's 2024 Saints totaled the 16th-most yards on offense, led by the No. 13 rushing offense and No. 18 passing attack. The Saints allowed the fifth-most yards on defense, including the fourth-most passing yards.

Allen, who also worked as a defensive coordinator, positions coach and assistant during previous stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, also posted an 8-28 mark in three seasons as head coach of the Raiders.

The Raiders fired Allen in 2014 after an 0-4 start to their campaign that season. He was hired to work as defensive coordinator, under former Saints coach Sean Payton, in 2015.

The Saints' defense allowed the most points and second-most yards in the NFL in Allen's first season as defensive coordinator. They improved in each of the following years and were a Top 5 defense under Allen's watch in 2020 and 2021.

"This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "It took its toll. D.A. has never offered excuses. He fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing.

"Dennis has been an integral part of this organization's success for the better part of 20 years. He will be missed."

The Saints will host the Falcons (6-3) on Sunday in New Orleans.