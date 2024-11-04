Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 4, 2024 / 8:52 AM

Las Vegas Raiders fire offensive coordinator, coaches for offensive line, quarterbacks

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce (L) reacts to his team's play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce (L) reacts to his team's play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, the team announced Monday.

The dismissals came less than 24 hours after the Raiders totaled 217 yards in a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Through their first nine games, the Raiders totaled the fewest rushing yards in the NFL. They logged the fourth-fewest yards overall, with the 19th-most passing yards. They scored the seventh-fewest points and totaled the second-most turnovers.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce benched starting quarterback Gardner Minshew in the second half Sunday. Minshew completed 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards in the Week 9 setback. Backup quarterback Desmond Ridder then completed 11 of 16 passes for 74 yards and an interception.

Pierce told reporters Sunday that he was "trying to get a spark" for the Raiders offense by benching Minshew. The Raiders, who were 2-2 through the first four weeks of 2024, are now on a five-game losing streak. They get a bye in Week 10.

"We have the bye week to reset and look at everything," Pierce said. "When I say everything, everything."

The Raiders defense also has struggled. They've allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL and rank 13th in yards allowed.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker and linebackers coach led the Raiders to a 5-4 record last season when he served as interim head coach. The 2023 Raiders totaled the sixth-fewest yards on offense, including the third-fewest rushing yards. Last year's Raiders defense allowed the 15th-fewest yards and ninth-fewest points.

The Raiders will look to end their five-game losing streak against the Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Nov. 17 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

