Achane, Robinson among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (R) avoids a tackle from Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- De'Von Achane and Brian Robinson Jr. are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 9. Saquon Barkley leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Achane, Alvin Kamara, Kyren Williams and Kenneth Walker are my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift, James Cook and Bijan Robinson also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 9.

Swift and Aaron Jones join Achane and Brian Robinson Jr. as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers, who are on bye, should be benched or potentially dropped. Players from Thursday's Houston Texans-New York Jets game also were removed from my rankings.

Those with stock in Tyrone Tracy, Travis Etienne Jr. and other injured running backs should continue to monitor their status leading into their respective kickoffs.

My Week 9 wide receiver, tight end and quarterback rankings also are available. My top free agent targets for Week 9 are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

De'Von Achane

Achane was likely an early draft pick in your league and depended on for high-end weekly output, but I anticipate a week-winning performance from the Miami Dolphins running back in Week 9.

Achane totaled the third-most points among running backs in Week 8, with 147 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

He also eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East divisional matchup. The Dolphins have struggled against the Bills as of late, but Achane was one of their only bright spots in their Week 2 meeting, when he logged 165 yards from scrimmage and a score.

The Bills allowed 94.5 rushing yards per game to running backs so far this season, but also surrendered a league-high 54.3 receiving yards per game to the position. I expect Achane to touch the ball 15 to 20 times and be a lethal weapon for the Dolphins. He is an elite RB1 play.

D'Andre Swift

Swift sits at No. 8 in my Week 9 running back rankings. The Chicago Bears veteran started the season slow, but averaged 133.2 yards from scrimmage over his last four games. He averaged the fourth-most fantasy points per game among running backs over the last four weeks and should find room to run when the Bears battle the same Cardinals defense that just allowed Achane's strong performance.

The Cardinals also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and rushing yards per game to running backs through the first eight weeks of the season.

Look for Swift to stay hot, with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in his fifth-consecutive game.

Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones ranks 10th in the NFL with 728 yards from scrimmage. He eclipsed 90 yards from scrimmage in five of his first seven appearance this season, but reached the end zone just three times so far.

Jones is set to take on an Indianapolis Colts defense that just surrendered 134 yards and a score to Joe Mixon. They also allowed the third-most rushing yards (123.3) per game to opposing running backs so far this season.

I expect the Vikings running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards and to find the end zone in this matchup. He is my No. 12 play.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson is dealing with a hamstring injury, but was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, which is likely a good sign for his playing status in Week 9. The Washington Commanders running back scored five times over his last five games. He also eclipsed 70 yards from scrimmage in three of his last four games.

This week, Robinson and the Commanders will face a New York Giants defense that allowed the seventh-most rushing yards (112.1) per game to opposing running backs through eight weeks. They also surrendered the sixth-most receiving yards (38.6) per game to the position.

Robinson rumbled for a season-high 133 rushing yards in Week 2 against the Giants. Look for a similar performance here from the RB2. He is my No. 14 play.

Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at BUF

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at CAR

4. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

5. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

6. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN

7. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans vs. NE

8. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears at ARI

9. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

10. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. DAL

11. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at GB

12. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

13. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers at CLE

14. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at NYG

15. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

16. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at MIN

17. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. TB

18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. CHI

19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

20. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at GB

21. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at TEN

22. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LV

23. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at ATL

24. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at BAL

25. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders at CIN

26. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at KC

27. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins at BUF

28. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. LAC

29. Devin Singletary, New York Giants vs. WAS

30. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI

