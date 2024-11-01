New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson scored twice in a win over the Houston Texans on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Garrett Wilson stabbed his right arm into the air and snatched a jump ball while airborne, coming down with one of the best touchdown catches of the NFL year and leading the New York Jets over the Houston Texans. The sensational scoring snag came in the fourth quarter of the 21-13 victory Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Advertisement

"I was just like, I hope he gives me a chance," Wilson told reporters, when asked about the throw from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Once he does, I was just trying to find a way."

The Jets trailed 10-7 and faced a 3rd-and-19 from the Texans' 26-yard line at the start of the sequence, which occurred with about 13 minutes remaining in regulation.

Rodgers took the snap out of the shotgun formation and stepped back in the pocket. He then tossed the ball toward the left corner of the end zone as Wilson locked arms with rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Wilson managed to separate from the defender and pulled down the catch before falling to the ground. He was initially ruled out of bounds, but the Jets challenged that call.

They won the challenge when referees ruled that Wilson's left shin hit the ground before he touched the back line of the end zone.

"I felt like I put it in a decent spot, but yeah, I didn't do a whole lot when it comes down to it," Rodgers said of his throw. "I just kinda lobbed one up there and he made an unbelievable catch. ... That was a huge play."

Wilson finished the game with nine catches for 90 yards and two scores. Fellow Jets wide receiver Davante Adams totaled seven catches for 91 yards and a score.

Rodgers completed 22 of 32 passes for 211 yards and three scores in the win, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Jets defense totaled a season-high eight sacks.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Running back Joe Mixon, who totaled 106 rushing yards, scored the lone touchdown of the first half on a 3-yard run with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Rodgers connected with Wilson for his first touchdown about six minutes into the second half, ending an 11-play drive and tying the score.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 54-yard field goal about five minutes later. The Jets responded with yet another long touchdown drive, with Rodgers tossing his answered prayer to Wilson for the play of the game.

Rodgers went on to throw a 37-yard touchdown toss to Adams with about three minutes remaining, effectively sealing the victory.

Fairbairn made a 29-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining for the final points of the night.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed just 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards in the loss. Wide receiver Tank Dell logged six catches for a game-high 126 yards.

The Jets (3-6) will face the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Texans (6-3) will host the Detroit Lions (6-1) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Houston.