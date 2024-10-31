Fantasy football: David Njoku among 4 must-start Week 9 tight ends

1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku reacts after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- David Njoku is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 9. Cade Otton leads my Top-20 tight end rankings, which are listed below. My Week 9 quarterback, running back and wide receiver rankings also are available. These positional rankings will be updated based on developments, including injuries. My top free agent targets for Week 9 are available here. Advertisement

Noah Fant, Juwan Johnson and Hunter Henry join Njoku as my must-start options. Trey McBride, Brock Bowers and Travis Kelce join Otton and Njoku in the Top 5 of my weekly rankings.

Those with stock in Dallas Goedert, Fant and Johnson should monitor their injury status before plugging them into starting lineups. George Kittle and Pat Freiermuth should be benched, as the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are on bye.

Advertisement

David Njoku

Njoku sits at No. 5 in my Week 9 tight end rankings. The Cleveland Browns pass catcher scored in each of his last two appearances. He totaled 28 targets over his last three games and was the most-targeted (21) tight end in the NFL over the last two weeks.

This week, the Browns will take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the 10th-most receiving yards (56.3) per game to tight ends so far this season. They also allowed the third-most catches (6.3) per game to the position and at least 48 yards to a tight end in four of their seven games.

Look for Njoku to continue to draw targets in this matchup. I predict at least eight targets for seven catches and 70 receiving yards from the Browns playmaker.

Noah Fant

Fant is dealing with a groin issue, but participated in practice on a limited basis earlier this week. The Seattle Seahawks pass catcher totaled at least 60 receiving yards in two of his last three games. He also was targeted at least four times in each game during that stretch.

Fant is likely a touchdown-or-bust play, but should have chances to reach the end zone in Week 9, when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertisement

The Rams allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (63.9) per game to opposing tight ends so far this season. They also allowed at least 90 yards and/or a touchdown to their position in each of their last three games.

Fant, my No. 10 play, is a solid streaming option at the position if your league requires starting tight ends.

Juwan Johnson

Johnson sits at No. 11 in my tight end rankings. The New Orleans Saints pass catcher experienced an increase in targets over his last four games, with at least four looks in three of those appearances. He also hauled in 48 receiving yards in two of his last three appearances.

The Saints should get back quarterback Derek Carr in Week 9, which should provide a boost to their passing attack. They also will face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the most fantasy points, touchdowns and seventh-most receiving yards (59) per game to tight ends so far this season.

Johnson can be used as a low-end TE1, but is a boom-or-bust play.

Hunter Henry

Henry continues to provide fantasy football value for his stock holders. The New England Patriots tight end totaled 45 yards in Week 8, 92 yards in Week 7 and a 41-yard, one-score performance in Week 6.

Advertisement

This week, the Patriots will face the Tennessee Titans, who are among the best teams at defending tight ends, but just surrendered two scores to Detroit Lions tight ends in Week 8.

I still think Henry plays an important enough role in the Patriots' passing game to warrant a Week 9 start. He is my No. 12 option.

Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at KC

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. CHI

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders at CIN

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. TB

5. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. LAC

6. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at GB

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. DAL

8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI

9. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

10. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

11. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints at CAR

12. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at TEN

13. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

Advertisement

14. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN

15. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

16. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at ATL

17. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at ARI

18. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans at NYJ

19. Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers at CLE

20. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders at NYG

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat New York Giants