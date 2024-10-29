Trending
NFL
Oct. 29, 2024 / 9:52 AM / Updated at 8:14 AM

Fantasy football: Stafford, Tracy, Tillman among top add/drops for Week 9

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (C) celebrates with Elijah Moore and D'Onta Foreman after making a touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (C) celebrates with Elijah Moore and D'Onta Foreman after making a touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cedric Tillman lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

Jameis Winston, Jakobi Meyers and the Tennessee Titans defense/special teams are among my other targets.

Check out my list of waiver-wire targets below if you need replacement options for injured starters. Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers, who are on bye, should be benched or released.

Injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Matthew Stafford; RB | Tyrone Tracy Jr.; WR | Cedric Tillman, Jakobi Meyers, Jerry Jeudy; TE | Zach Ertz; D/ST | Tennessee Titans; K | Austin Seibert

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Jameis Winston; RB | Jaleel McLaughlin, Ray Davis; WR | Keon Coleman, Josh Downs; TE | Tyler Conklin; D/ST | New Orleans Saints; K | Blake Grupe

TOP DROPS

QB | Drake Maye; RB | Devin Singletary; WR | Christian Kirk; TE | Taysom Hill; D/ST | Denver Broncos; K | Jason Myers

QUARTERBACK

Matthew Stafford is my top quarterback to target off the waiver wire. The Los Angeles Rams veteran struggled through his first six games, but got back several of his top weapons last week in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Their returns coincided with his first multiple touchdown toss performance of the season.

This week, the Rams will battle the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed multiple touchdown passes to quarterbacks in four of their last five games. Stafford is a Top 10 play in Week 9 and is a fantastic streaming option.

RUNNING BACK

Tyrone Tracy Jr. burst onto the scene with a 129-yard performance in Week 5, when he earned his first career start in place of fellow New York Giants running back Devin Singletary. He also eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and scored a week later, but the Giants resumed their timeshare approach in Week 7.

This week, the Giants leaned on the rookie in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Tracy out-snapping Singletary 41-28. He rewarded the Giants with a career-high 145 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Singletary is droppable in standard leagues. Look for the Giants to continue to find ways to get the ball to their emerging rookie. Tracy is currently in the concussion protocol -- and could struggle as a runner in Week 9 if he does play against the Washington Commanders -- but he should excel as a pass catcher and gain close to 100 yards from scrimmage in any game in which he receives a respectable workload.

He will get a fantastic Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who allowed the most rushing yards (133.3) and touchdowns (1.9) per game to the position through eight weeks.

Tracy could be a league-winning addition if he takes this job outright.

WIDE RECEIVER

Several pass catchers can be targeted off the waiver wire if you need help at the wide receiver position. Cleveland Browns wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy are among my favorite options.

Tillman posted the third-most fantasy points among wide receivers in Week 8, when he hauled in six catches for 111 yards and two scores. Jeudy also totaled a season-high 79 yards on five catches in the Browns' Week 8 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.

With Jameis Winston now at quarterback, the Browns offense should continue to provide more consistent fantasy football value than it did when Deshaun Watson was their struggling starter.

Tillman and Jeudy will be WR3 options for the rest of the season, but it could be tricky to know when to start them as their production will likely be inconsistent. They are touchdown-or-bust plays in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the fewest catches (8.2) and third-fewest receiving yards (113.5) per game to wide receivers through eight weeks.

TIGHT END

Zach Ertz failed to find the end zone through his first six games this season, but is being targeted more as of late. The veteran tight end received 29 looks over the last four weeks. He earned 11 targets, which he turned into a season-high seven catches for 77 yards, in the Commanders' Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears. He found the end zone in Week 7 and totaled 68 yards in Week 6.

Ertz's continued involvement in the Commanders offense and recent production place him solidly on the TE1 radar going forward. I expect Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to look to the veteran again in Week 9 during an NFC East divisional matchup against the Giants.

NFL: Cleveland Browns upset Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns' Cedric Tillman (C) celebrates with Elijah Moore (L) and D'Onta Foreman after making a touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on October 27, 2024. The Browns defeated the Ravens 29-24. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

