NFL
Oct. 29, 2024 / 7:53 AM

Calvin Austin III, T.J. Watt carry Steelers past Giants for 6-2 start

By Alex Butler
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Calvin Austin III stabbed his cleats into the ground, hit the edge and raced through defenders on a 73-yard punt return for a score, seizing momentum for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a win over the New York Giants.

Austin's score was the first touchdown of the night in the 26-18 triumph Monday in Pittsburgh. The teams combined for six first-half field goals before Austin's electric end zone journey with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter.

"All year we've been talking about finishing and everything and my guys set it up very well," Austin told reporters.

Austin found the end zone for a second time on the Steelers' next drive, catching a 29-yard pass from Russell Wilson. The Steelers out-gained the Giants 426-394 in total yards. Running back Najee Harris logged 131 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches.

"That punt return was the catalyst for us," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We've just got a lot of guys who want to be the reason why."

T.J. Watt registered two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Fellow Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith also recorded two sacks in the victory.

The Steelers and Giants were tied 9-9 through two quarters. Both teams punted to start the second half. The Giants again stalled on their second drive of the third quarter, leading to another punt.

Giants punter Matt Haack booted a 52-yard attempt, which forced Austin to back up to the Steelers 27-yard line. The Steelers playmaker caught the punt and ran laterally toward the left sideline. Austin then made his cut up field and proceeded to outrace Giants defenders for the go-ahead score.

The Giants followed Austin's second score with a 45-yard rushing touchdown from running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., but didn't find the end zone again. The final points of the night came on fourth-quarter field goals from Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and Giants kicker Greg Joseph.

Tracy ran for 145 yards and a score on 20 carries. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 24 of 38 passes for 264 yards, but also had an interception and a fumble. Wide receiver Darius Slayton hauled in four catches for 108 yards in the loss.

The Steelers (6-2) are on bye in Week 9. The Giants (2-6) will host the Washington Commanders (6-2) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

