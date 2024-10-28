Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 28, 2024 / 12:13 PM

Love, Mahomes, Diggs among injured in NFL's Week 8

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Stefon Diggs were among key players injured in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Drake Maye, Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk also sustained injuries in Week 8. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return.

Advertisement

Love sustained a groin injury on the first drive of the Green Bay Packers' 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers' quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards and an interception before exiting in the third quarter.

Malik Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards and a score in relief of Love. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he did not yet know the severity of Love's injury.

"It got to the point where he didn't feel like he could protect himself," LaFleur said, when asked about why Love left the game.

Packers safety Evan Williams also left the game early because of a hamstring injury. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN that Kirk, who hauled in two catches for 59 yards for the Jaguars, sustained a collarbone fracture and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Thomas (chest) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) were among the other Jaguars players injured in the loss. Thomas caught three passes for 60 yards and a score.

The Jaguars (2-6) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Packers (6-2) will host the Detroit Lions (6-1) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Mahomes rolled his ankle during a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the star quarterback, who remained in the game, is expected to be "fine."

Advertisement

Mahomes completed 27 of 38 passes for 262 yards, two scores and an interception. Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson sustained a concussion and was ruled out in the third quarter.

Raiders guard Andre James left the game early because of an ankle injury.

The Chiefs (7-0) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Nov. 4 in Kansas City, Mo. The Raiders (2-6) will take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs hurt his right knee during a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Houston. Diggs caught five passes for 81 yards before his third-quarter exit. He will undergo tests and be evaluated this week.

Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (concussion) also exited early because of injuries.

Colts safety Trevor Denbow sustained a knee injury.

The Texans (6-2) will play the New York Jets (2-6) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts (4-4) will face the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Maye sustained a concussion in first quarter of the New England Patriots' 25-22 win over the Jets on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. He was replaced by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Advertisement

Maye completed 3 of 6 passes for 23 yards and ran for 46 yards and a score. Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley left the game because of a neck injury.

The Patriots (2-6) will take on the Tennessee Titans (1-6) on Sunday in Nashville.

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason injured his shoulder during a 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited early because of a rib injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason could have returned to the game, but was held out. Mason ran for 18 yards on six carries. Backup running back Isaac Guerendo totaled 102 yards from scrimmage and a score on 17 touches.

Samuel registered 86 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

The 49ers (4-4) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) were injured during a 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Tampa.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Kendre Miller each sustained hamstring injuries during a 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton also exited early because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

The Saints (2-6) will take on the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Chargers (4-3) will play the Cleveland Browns (2-6) on Sunday in Cleveland.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward sustained a head injury during a 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Cleveland. Linebackers Ogbo Okoronkwo and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left the game early because of knee and neck injuries, respectively.

Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (calf) also were injured.

Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee), Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (knee) and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (groin) were among other key players injured in Sunday's games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) will host the New York Giants (2-5) in the NFL's Week 8 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Pittsburgh.

NFL: Green Bay Packers defeat Jacksonville Jaguars

Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus makes the game-winning field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on October 27, 2024. The Packers defeated the Jaguars 30-27. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 4 days ago
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rico Dowdle and J.K. Dobbins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 8.
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 5 days ago
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Drake London and Tyler Lockett are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the fantasy football campaign.
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
CINCINNATI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tucker Kraft is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 8.
Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings
NFL // 3 days ago
Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from injury hiatuses to help Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford slice up the Minnesota Vikings secondary in the NFL's Week 8 opener.
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
NFL // 4 days ago
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8.
K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 5 days ago
K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes is set to receive a new All-Pro target, as the Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Romeo Doubs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
NFL // 6 days ago
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will sign Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, adding depth to their quarterbacks room, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Tuesday.
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
NFL // 6 days ago
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are preparing to play without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is expected to receive a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, coach Dan Campbell said.
Jackson, Henry lead Ravens past Buccaneers; Godwin, Evans injured in loss
NFL // 6 days ago
Jackson, Henry lead Ravens past Buccaneers; Godwin, Evans injured in loss
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and Derrick Henry steamrolled for 169 rushing yards to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a decisive Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warriors' Stephen Curry sprains ankle, could miss time
Warriors' Stephen Curry sprains ankle, could miss time
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
Dodgers: Ohtani 'in a great place' for World Series game 3 versus Yankees
Dodgers: Ohtani 'in a great place' for World Series game 3 versus Yankees
Breeders' Cup fields take shape for Nov. 1-2 horse races
Breeders' Cup fields take shape for Nov. 1-2 horse races
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement