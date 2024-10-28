Love, Mahomes, Diggs among injured in NFL's Week 8

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Stefon Diggs were among key players injured in Week 8 of the NFL season. Drake Maye, Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk also sustained injuries in Week 8. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Advertisement

Love sustained a groin injury on the first drive of the Green Bay Packers' 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers' quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards and an interception before exiting in the third quarter.

Malik Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards and a score in relief of Love. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he did not yet know the severity of Love's injury.

Advertisement Jordan Love went down and was slow to get up after this play. Backup QB Malik Willis is now in. pic.twitter.com/5Gy1RnG1fi— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2024

"It got to the point where he didn't feel like he could protect himself," LaFleur said, when asked about why Love left the game.

Packers safety Evan Williams also left the game early because of a hamstring injury. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN that Kirk, who hauled in two catches for 59 yards for the Jaguars, sustained a collarbone fracture and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Thomas (chest) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) were among the other Jaguars players injured in the loss. Thomas caught three passes for 60 yards and a score.

The Jaguars (2-6) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Packers (6-2) will host the Detroit Lions (6-1) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Mahomes rolled his ankle during a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the star quarterback, who remained in the game, is expected to be "fine."

Mahomes completed 27 of 38 passes for 262 yards, two scores and an interception. Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson sustained a concussion and was ruled out in the third quarter.

Raiders guard Andre James left the game early because of an ankle injury.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is being carted off for the Browns pic.twitter.com/5YnTmQq1de— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2024

The Chiefs (7-0) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Nov. 4 in Kansas City, Mo. The Raiders (2-6) will take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs hurt his right knee during a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Houston. Diggs caught five passes for 81 yards before his third-quarter exit. He will undergo tests and be evaluated this week.

Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (concussion) also exited early because of injuries.

Colts safety Trevor Denbow sustained a knee injury.

The Texans (6-2) will play the New York Jets (2-6) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts (4-4) will face the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Maye sustained a concussion in first quarter of the New England Patriots' 25-22 win over the Jets on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. He was replaced by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Maye completed 3 of 6 passes for 23 yards and ran for 46 yards and a score. Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley left the game because of a neck injury.

The Patriots (2-6) will take on the Tennessee Titans (1-6) on Sunday in Nashville.

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason injured his shoulder during a 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited early because of a rib injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason could have returned to the game, but was held out. Mason ran for 18 yards on six carries. Backup running back Isaac Guerendo totaled 102 yards from scrimmage and a score on 17 touches.

Samuel registered 86 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

The 49ers (4-4) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) were injured during a 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Tampa.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Kendre Miller each sustained hamstring injuries during a 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton also exited early because of a hamstring injury.

The Saints (2-6) will take on the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Chargers (4-3) will play the Cleveland Browns (2-6) on Sunday in Cleveland.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward sustained a head injury during a 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Cleveland. Linebackers Ogbo Okoronkwo and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left the game early because of knee and neck injuries, respectively.

Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (calf) also were injured.

Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee), Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (knee) and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (groin) were among other key players injured in Sunday's games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) will host the New York Giants (2-5) in the NFL's Week 8 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Pittsburgh.

