Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 22, 2024 / 2:11 PM / Updated at 12:30 PM

London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is an elite fantasy football QB1. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI
1 of 5 | Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is an elite fantasy football QB1. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Drake London and Tyler Lockett are among my four must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the fantasy football campaign.

Ja'Marr Chase leads my Week 8 Top-50 rankings, which are listed below. A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and London also land inside the Top 5 of my rankings.

Advertisement

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jayden Reed, Davante Adams, Malik Nabers and Zay Flowers join those pass catchers in my Top 10. Romeo Doubs and Rashod Bateman join London and Lockett as my four must-start plays.

Those who roster Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and other players dealing with injuries should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Related

Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Chris Godwin, who sustained season-ending injuries in Week 7, can be dropped. Players from Thursday's Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings game were removed from my rankings.

Advertisement

Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries. My free agent targets article for Week 8 is available here. My Week 8 quarterback, running back and tight end rankings can be found here.

Drake London

London should stay in lineups regardless of matchup, but he should be especially potent this week when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

London was a Top 10 fantasy football wide receiver through the first seven weeks of the season. He scored in five of his last six appearances, including in each of his last three games. London also caught at least six passes in six-consecutive games.

The Falcons pass catcher went off for a season-high 12 catches, 154 yards and a score against the Buccaneers in Week 5.

The Buccaneers allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season. That stretch included surrendering seven scores to the position over their last four games. London should be plugged in as an elite WR1.

He is my No. 5 option for Week 8.

Tyler Lockett

Lockett was just inside the Top 50 in points per game among wide receivers through the first seven weeks, but should be more involved going forward, especially because of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's knee injury.

Advertisement

Lockett found the end zone just once this season, but caught at least four passes in each of his last five games. He was targeted at least six times in each of those appearances.

The Seahawks will get a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, but I expect Lockett to be a big part of their offensive game plan. Look for at least eight catches for 75 yards from the veteran pass catcher. He is my No. 19 option.

Romeo Doubs

Doubs sits at No. 26 in my Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 8. He also was among my top waiver-wire targets.

The third-year pass catcher was highly involved in the Green Bay Packers' game plan over the last two weeks, with 14 targets for 11 catches for 143 yards and two scores. This week, the Packers will battle a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed the fourth-most passing yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season.

That stretch including allowing nine touchdowns to the position over their last five games. Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw multiple touchdown passes in each of his first five games of 2024. Look for that trend to continue, with Doubs finding the end zone on at least one of those touchdown tosses.

Advertisement

He can be used as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

Rashod Bateman

Bateman is a touchdown-or-bust WR3, but is a great streaming option if you need help at the position. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season and Bateman continues to benefit from his brilliance.

The Ravens pass catcher found the end zone in three of his last five games. He also hauled in four catches for a season-high 121 yards and a score in Week 7.

This week, the Ravens will face a Cleveland Browns secondary that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through seven weeks. That stretch included allowing four scores to the position over their last two games.

Jackson threw five touchdown passes in Week 7. He threw four touchdown tosses in Week 5. He also eclipsed 300 passing yards in two of his last three games. The volume of the Ravens' passing game and another easy matchup should allow for another Top-36 performance for Bateman in Week 8.

Week 8 wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PHI

Advertisement

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at CIN

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. ARI

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at SF

5. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at TB

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. TEN

7. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at JAX

8. Davante Adams, New York Jets at NE

9. Malik Nabers, New York Giants at PIT

10. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. CHI

12. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. GB

13. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans vs. IND

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PHI

15. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at WAS

16. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills at SEA

17. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at NE

18. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons at TB

19. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. BUF

20. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYG

21. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. ARI

22. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at CIN

23. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. IND

Advertisement

24. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at MIA

25. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at DEN

26. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at JAX

27. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

28. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys at SF

29. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

30. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at DET

31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. BUF

32. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. CAR

33. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NO

34. Allen Lazard, New York Jets at NE

35. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

36. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at PIT

37. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at HOU

38. Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears at WAS

39. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

40. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

41. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. GB

42. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

43. Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers at JAX

44. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears at WAS

Advertisement

45. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at JAX

46. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at SEA

47. DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

48. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

49. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

50. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers at DEN

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Cleveland Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals' Charlie Jones dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the opening kickoff against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on October 20, 2024. The Bengals defeated the Browns 21-14. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 day ago
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rico Dowdle and J.K. Dobbins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 8.
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
CINCINNATI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tucker Kraft is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 8.
Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings
NFL // 5 hours ago
Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from injury hiatuses to help Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford slice up the Minnesota Vikings secondary in the NFL's Week 8 opener.
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8.
K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 2 days ago
K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes is set to receive a new All-Pro target, as the Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Romeo Doubs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will sign Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, adding depth to their quarterbacks room, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Tuesday.
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
NFL // 3 days ago
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are preparing to play without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is expected to receive a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, coach Dan Campbell said.
Jackson, Henry lead Ravens past Buccaneers; Godwin, Evans injured in loss
NFL // 3 days ago
Jackson, Henry lead Ravens past Buccaneers; Godwin, Evans injured in loss
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and Derrick Henry steamrolled for 169 rushing yards to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a decisive Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sidelined by concussion, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could play Sunday
NFL // 3 days ago
Sidelined by concussion, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could play Sunday
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who hasn't played since Sept. 12 due to a concussion, will return to practice Wednesday and could start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
Fantasy football: Tucker Kraft among 4 must-start Week 8 tight ends
Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings
Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement