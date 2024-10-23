Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle can be plugged in as a fantasy football RB2 or flex play in Week 8. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Kenneth Walker, Jahmyr Gibbs, De'Von Achane, D'Andre Swift and Alvin Kamara also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 8.

Tony Pollard and Rhamondre Stevenson join Dowdle and Dobbins as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Those with stock in Stevenson, Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Mason, Travis Etienne and other injured running backs should continue to monitor their status leading into their respective kickoffs.

My Week 8 wide receiver rankings are available here. My top free agent targets for Week 8 are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins was a Top 20 running back, in terms of fantasy points per game, through the first seven weeks of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers playmaker eclipsed 130 rushing yards and found the end zone in each of his first two games.

Dobbins scored just once since that stretch, but is still getting a decent workload and touching the ball as a pass catcher.

He should rebound as a midrange RB1 in Week 8, when the Chargers host a New Orleans Saints defense that just surrendered 111 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Javonte Williams. That performance marked the third-consecutive game that the Saints allowed at least 100 yards and a score to an opposing running back.

Look for that streak to continue Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Dobbins is my No. 5 option.

Tony Pollard

Pollard is a fringe RB1 option in Week 8, when the Tennessee Titans battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game to running backs so far this season, but also just surrendered 116 yards from scrimmage and a score to Aaron Jones in Week 7.

Pollard eclipsed 90 yards from scrimmage in four of his six appearances this season. He found the end zone in three of those games. Look for the Titans to put the ball in his hands as much as possible in this matchup, especially if they are playing from behind and use him as a pass catcher.

Pollard is my No. 11 play.

Rico Dowdle

Dowdle was on bye in Week 7 and will return to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The Dallas Cowboys running back provided RB2/flex value in two of his last three appearances.

I expect Dowdle to receive 12 to 20 touches in this matchup. The 49ers allowed the seventh-most receiving yards per game to running backs so far this season, which should signal a solid receiving game for the Cowboys running back.

Dowdle is a near lock for at least 80 yards from scrimmage. He could sneak into RB1 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson sits at No. 16 in my Week 8 rankings, but his stock holders should monitor his status before plugging him into starting lineups. The New England Patriots running back missed practice Wednesday for personal reasons and is dealing with a foot injury.

If he plays, Stevenson can be plugged in as an RB2 or flex play. The Patriots are set to face the New York Jets, who allowed the 11th-most rushing yards per game to running backs so far this season. They also just surrendered more than 100 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back weeks to Najee Harris and Ray Davis.

Stevenson, who eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage and scored in three of his first five games, has a great shot to produce similar statistics in this AFC East divisional matchup Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans vs. IND

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles at CIN

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

4. Breece Hall, New York Jets at NE

5. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NO

6. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. BUF

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. TEN

8. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. ARI

9. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears at WAS

10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at LAC

11. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at DET

12. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at TB

13. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at SF

14. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN

15. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. CAR

16. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

17. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at MIA

18. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL

19. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. TEN

20. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at SEA

21. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. CHI

22. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

23. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

24. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at DEN

25. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

26. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at JAX

27. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PHI

28. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. GB

29. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. ARI

30. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYG

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Cleveland Browns