Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 25, 2024 / 7:20 AM

Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford thew four touchdown passes in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford thew four touchdown passes in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from injury hiatuses to help Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford slice up the Minnesota Vikings secondary in the NFL's Week 8 opener.

Stafford completed 25 of 34 passes for 279 yards, four scores and an interception in the 30-20 triumph Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

Advertisement

"It was great," Stafford told reporters. "It's what you envisioned when training camp started. It was nice to have those guys back. It was great for our entire team."

Nacua, who returned from a knee injury for his first appearance since Week 1, logged seven catches for 106 yards. Kupp, who returned from an ankle issue for his first action since Week 2, caught a touchdown pass.

Related

"It just feels fun," Nacua said. "The confidence it breeds comes from the top down, with coach [Sean] McVay being able to dial up the game plan and communicate to Matthew.

Advertisement

"Everybody has so much confidence in No. 9 [Stafford]."

The Rams out-gained the Vikings 386-276 in total yards and held an advantage of 26-17 in first downs. They rallied from three deficits through the first three quarters.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver on the game's opening drive. Stafford then led the Rams on a 9-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a 5-yard touchdown toss to running back Kyren Williams.

Darnold and the Vikings proceeded to take 5:25 off the clock on a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. He ended that possession with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Stafford and the Rams tied the game again about five minutes into the fourth quarter when he connected with Kupp on a 7-yard touchdown pass. The game remained tied 14-14 at halftime.

Advertisement

Kicker Will Reichard put the Vikings ahead for a third time with a 23-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. Stafford answered with yet another 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson and gave the Rams their first lead of the night.

Reichard made a 35-yard field goal 2:13 into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings never regained the lead. Stafford connected with Robinson for a second touchdown about six minutes later.

Rams linebacker Byron Young sacked Darnold in the end zone for a safety with 1:36 remaining for the final points of the night. Young grabbed Darnold's face mask during the play, but was not called for a penalty. Stafford then knelt down to run the final seconds off the clock and secure the Rams' second-consecutive victory.

Darnold completed 18 of 25 passes for 240 yards and two scores in the loss. Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson totaled eight catches for 115 yards. Running back Aaron Jones totaled 95 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches in the loss.

Williams totaled 116 yards from scrimmage and a score on 28 touches for the Rams.

The Rams (3-4) will battle the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) on Nov. 3 in Seattle. The Vikings (5-2) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) on Nov. 3 in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8.
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 day ago
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rico Dowdle and J.K. Dobbins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 8.
K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 1 day ago
K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes is set to receive a new All-Pro target, as the Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 2 days ago
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Drake London and Tyler Lockett are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the fantasy football campaign.
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Romeo Doubs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
NFL // 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will sign Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, adding depth to their quarterbacks room, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Tuesday.
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
NFL // 2 days ago
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are preparing to play without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is expected to receive a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, coach Dan Campbell said.
Jackson, Henry lead Ravens past Buccaneers; Godwin, Evans injured in loss
NFL // 2 days ago
Jackson, Henry lead Ravens past Buccaneers; Godwin, Evans injured in loss
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and Derrick Henry steamrolled for 169 rushing yards to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a decisive Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sidelined by concussion, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could play Sunday
NFL // 3 days ago
Sidelined by concussion, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could play Sunday
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who hasn't played since Sept. 12 due to a concussion, will return to practice Wednesday and could start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7
NFL // 3 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk were among key players injured in Week 7 of the NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
Dowdle, Dobbins among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football running backs
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement