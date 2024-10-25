Stafford connects with Kupp, Nacua to lead L.A. Rams past Minnesota Vikings

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford thew four touchdown passes in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from injury hiatuses to help Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford slice up the Minnesota Vikings secondary in the NFL's Week 8 opener. Stafford completed 25 of 34 passes for 279 yards, four scores and an interception in the 30-20 triumph Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

"It was great," Stafford told reporters. "It's what you envisioned when training camp started. It was nice to have those guys back. It was great for our entire team."

Nacua, who returned from a knee injury for his first appearance since Week 1, logged seven catches for 106 yards. Kupp, who returned from an ankle issue for his first action since Week 2, caught a touchdown pass.

"It just feels fun," Nacua said. "The confidence it breeds comes from the top down, with coach [Sean] McVay being able to dial up the game plan and communicate to Matthew.

"Everybody has so much confidence in No. 9 [Stafford]."

The Rams out-gained the Vikings 386-276 in total yards and held an advantage of 26-17 in first downs. They rallied from three deficits through the first three quarters.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver on the game's opening drive. Stafford then led the Rams on a 9-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a 5-yard touchdown toss to running back Kyren Williams.

Darnold and the Vikings proceeded to take 5:25 off the clock on a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. He ended that possession with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Stafford and the Rams tied the game again about five minutes into the fourth quarter when he connected with Kupp on a 7-yard touchdown pass. The game remained tied 14-14 at halftime.

Kicker Will Reichard put the Vikings ahead for a third time with a 23-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. Stafford answered with yet another 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson and gave the Rams their first lead of the night.

Reichard made a 35-yard field goal 2:13 into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings never regained the lead. Stafford connected with Robinson for a second touchdown about six minutes later.

Rams linebacker Byron Young sacked Darnold in the end zone for a safety with 1:36 remaining for the final points of the night. Young grabbed Darnold's face mask during the play, but was not called for a penalty. Stafford then knelt down to run the final seconds off the clock and secure the Rams' second-consecutive victory.

Darnold completed 18 of 25 passes for 240 yards and two scores in the loss. Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson totaled eight catches for 115 yards. Running back Aaron Jones totaled 95 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches in the loss.

Williams totaled 116 yards from scrimmage and a score on 28 touches for the Rams.

The Rams (3-4) will battle the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) on Nov. 3 in Seattle. The Vikings (5-2) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) on Nov. 3 in Minneapolis.