Oct. 23, 2024 / 10:05 AM

K.C. Chiefs finalizing trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

By Alex Butler
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had been in the final year of the two-year, $26 million contract he signed last off-season File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 2 | Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had been in the final year of the two-year, $26 million contract he signed last off-season File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes is set to receive a new All-Pro target, as the Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Wednesday that the deal was close to complete. The Titans are to receive a conditional fifth-round pick, which can become a fourth-round pick if certain conditions are met.

The two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs started the season 6-0, but dealt with a depleted arsenal of pass catchers through the first seven weeks.

Off-season acquisition Marquise "Hollywood" Brown landed on injured reserve in September because of a shoulder issue. And top option Rashee Rice hurt his knee in Week 4. The Chiefs then lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a knee injury in Week 7.

Mahomes is off to the worst start to a season of his career, with just six touchdown passes against eight interceptions. He completed a career-high 67.9% of his throws, but also totaled a career-low 231.5 passing yards per game. His 82.5 passer rating is the lowest of his career since he became a full-time starter.

Xavier Worthy, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, totaled 15 catches for 198 yards -- the most among healthy Chiefs wide receivers -- through his first six games. Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 28 catches, which he turned into 245 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.

Hopkins, who is in the final year of the two-year, $26 million contract he signed last off-season with the Titans, totaled 15 catches for 173 yards and a score through his first six games of 2024. He logged 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games last season.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro totaled at least 1,000 receiving yards six times through his first eight seasons while splitting time with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs, who have the No. 10 offense and No. 10 defense in the NFL, will play the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) in an AFC West divisional matchup at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas.

