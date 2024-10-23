Nix, Stafford among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8

1 of 5 | Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a fantasy football streaming option in Week 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford are among my five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8. Jordan Love leads my Top-20 quarterback rankings, which are below. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts are among my other Top-5 plays. C.J. Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers and Nix round out my Top 10. Advertisement

My Week 8 running back and wide receiver rankings remain available for your preparation. My free-agent targets article is available here.

My positional rankings will continue to be updated for developments, including injuries. Those who roster Jayden Daniels should monitor his practice status before starting him.

Tagovailoa, Drake Maye and Kirk Cousins join Nix and Matthew Stafford as my must-start options. Several streaming options also can be found within my rankings.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa, who also was among my waiver wire targets, is the No. 7 player in my Week 8 quarterback rankings. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to end his concussion-triggered hiatus and return to the field for the first time since Week 2.

He will get a friendly matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Cardinals allowed the seventh-most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven weeks. They also just surrendered 349 yards to Justin Herbert in Week 7 and four touchdown tosses to Jordan Love in Week 6.

Look for Tagovailoa to get off to a terrific restart to his 2024 campaign. I expect at least 250 yards and two scores from the Dolphins quarterback.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is the No. 8 player in my Week 8 quarterback rankings. The Atlanta Falcons veteran followed an epic 509-yard, four-touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just two total touchdown passes over the last two weeks, but should rebound with a Week 8 rematch with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers allowed the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. That stretch includes last week's five-touchdown performance from Lamar Jackson.

Cousins should again provide elite value in Week 8.

Bo Nix

Nix is a good starting option if your normal starter is injured or faces a tough matchup. The Denver Broncos rookie totaled at least 200 passing yards in four of the first seven starts of his career. He threw multiple touchdown passes in two of his last three games. He also provided value as a runner.

This week, the Broncos will face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks so far this season. I expect this to be a tight game, with Nix finding the end zone multiple times. He should provide Top 10 value.

Drake Maye

Maye, who was among my must-start plays in Week 7, returns to the list in Week 8. The New England Patriots rookie totaled the sixth-most points among quarterbacks last week, when he threw for 276 yards and two scores in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This week, Maye and the Patriots will face a New York Jets defense that just allowed 264 passing yards and three total scores to Russell Wilson.

Maye, my No. 11 option, can be plugged in as a streaming starter.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford comes in at No. 13 in my Week 8 rankings. The Los Angeles Rams veteran has struggled this season, but is set to get back one of his top weapons: wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp's presence, paired with what I believe will be a high-scoring game script, should result in starter-worthy statistics from Stafford.

The Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings, who allowed the second-most passing yards (285.3) per game to opposing quarterbacks through seven weeks.

Look for Stafford to log a season-high in pass attempts in this meeting. He should eclipse 250 passing yards and has a shot to find the end zone more than once.

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at JAX

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at SEA

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PHI

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at CIN

6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. IND

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. ARI

8. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons at TB

9. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets at NE

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos vs. CAR

11. Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

12. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings at LAR

13. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN

14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. TEN

15. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

16. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at SF

17. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears at WAS

18. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at MIA

19. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL

20. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

