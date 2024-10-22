Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs tries to stay in bounds after catching a pass against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Romeo Doubs lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Alexander Mattison, Cade Otton and the Los Angeles Chargers defense/special teams are among my other targets. Advertisement

Check out my list of waiver-wire targets below if you need replacement options for injured starters.

No teams are on bye in Week 8, but injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 8:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Tua Tagovailoa; RB | Alexander Mattison, Ray Davis; WR | Romeo Doubs, Tyler Lockett; TE | Cade Otton; D/ST | Los Angeles Chargers; K | Greg Zuerlein

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford; RB | Jaylen Warren, Justice Hill; WR | Jauan Johnson, Jalen McMillan; TE | Hunter Henry; D/ST | Detroit Lions; K | Cameron Dicker

TOP DROPS

QB | Deshaun Watson; RB | Trey Sermon; WR | Brandon Aiyuk; TE | Grant Calcaterra; D/ST | San Francisco 49ers; K | Brayden Narveson

QUARTERBACK

Tua Tagovailoa is my top quarterback to target in Week 8, even if you don't need a starting option. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to return from a concussion and resume practice Wednesday. He could play for the first time since Week 2 if he continues to pass through the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa was a Top-10 fantasy football quarterback in 2023, when he led the league with 4,624 passing yards and threw a career-high 29 touchdown passes. He posted the eighth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks in Week 1, his only full game so far this season.

If Tagovailoa returns in Week 8, he will resume throwing to star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and potentially Odell Beckham Jr., in addition to the Dolphins' other weapons. He could also face an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven weeks. If cleared, Tagovailoa will be among my Top 14 plays for Week 8.

RUNNING BACK

Alexander Mattison and Ray Davis are among my running back targets for Week 8. Mattison went off for a season-high 123 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches in Week 7.

The veteran continues to work as the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 1 running back, ahead of Zamir White. Mattison totaled at least 17 touches in each of his last three games. I expect that workload to remain consistent throughout the season. Mattison should be added to rosters, but I wouldn't play him in Week 8 against a tough Kansas City Chiefs offense. He is a RB3/flex play in deeper leagues, but could be more useful in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Davis is another player you might not be able to throw into a starting spot immediately, but he could be a lottery ticket down the stretch. The Buffalo Bills rookie went off for 152 yards from scrimmage in Week 6, his first career start in place of injured starter James Cook.

He logged 41 yards and a score on five carries in Week 7 against a tough Tennessee Titans defense. This week, Davis and the Bills will face a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed the third-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs so far this season. Davis has an outside shot of providing flex-play value if you roll the dice, but Iike him better as a Week 9 play against the Miami Dolphins.

WIDE RECEIVER

Romeo Doubs is my top wide receiver pickup in Week 9. The Green Bay Packers pass catcher totaled a season-high eight catches for 94 yards in Week 7. He also found the end zone twice in Week 6.

The Packers are set to face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season. They also allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to the position. Doubs can be plugged in as a WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

TIGHT END

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton made my waiver-wire target list for the second-consecutive week. The Buccaneers pass catcher totaled a season-high 100 yards on eight catches in Week 7. Otton, who drew a season-high 10 targets in that meeting, should be in line for more looks going forward due to the injuries sustained by Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in Week 7.

He is a Top-10 tight end for Week 8 and deserves weekly starting consideration in leagues that require starting the position.

