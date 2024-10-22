Trending
NFL
Oct. 22, 2024

Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he expects the team to "be fine" without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is expected to be suspended by the NFL. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are preparing to play without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is expected to receive a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, coach Dan Campbell said.

Campbell made the comments during a radio appearance when asked about a report that surfaced Monday from ESPN, with sources saying Williams will face the two-game ban. Williams confirmed the suspension to the outlet, saying he is "in good spirits" and ready to return "as soon as possible."

"I can't really say anything about it until the league gives judgment and it comes out on their end," Campbell told 91.1 FM The Ticket. "I'm not supposed to really comment on it.

"All I can tell you is we're prepared to not have him."

The NFL had no comment Tuesday when asked if Williams would be suspended.

Williams, who was suspended for part of last season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, was off to the best start of his career this season. He totaled 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns through his first six appearances of 2024.

Campbell said the Lions "will be fine" without Williams, citing the presence of playmakers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, among others.

"We'll move on," Campbell said. "This thing comes down, if it does, when it comes down, we'll be fine."

The Lions (5-1), who are on a four-game winning streak, will host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Detroit. They will then play the Green Bay Packers (5-2) in an NFC North divisional matchup Nov. 3 in Green Bay, Wis.

