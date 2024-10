1 of 6 | Quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) spent his first two seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will sign Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, adding depth to their quarterbacks room, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Tuesday. The agreement came less than 24 hours after the Browns announced that starter Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Advertisement

Watson was hurt in the second quarter of the Browns' 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cleveland.

Zappe signed with the Chiefs over the off-season. The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft spent his first two seasons with the New England Patriots. He completed 63.2% of his throws for 2,053 yards, 11 scores and 12 interceptions through his first 14 NFL appearances, including eight starts.

Zappe appeared in a career-high 10 games last season. He completed 59.9% of his throws for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions over that span.

He will join a Browns quarterbacks room that includes Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston. Thompson-Robinson, the Browns' second-string quarterback on Sunday, sustained a finger injury in their Week 7 loss.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the Browns were gathering more information on that injury before determining Thompson-Robinson's status this week.

The Browns (1-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in an AFC North divisional meeting at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Cleveland Browns