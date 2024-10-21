Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7

1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury in the second quarter of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk were among key players injured in Week 7 of the NFL season. Wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and JuJu Smith-Schuster also sustained injuries in Week 7. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Advertisement

Watson and Aiyuk are feared to have sustained season-ending injuries. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the team was worried Aiyuk tore his ACL. He sustained the knee injury in the second quarter of the 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Aiyuk made two catches for 23 yards before his exit. Fellow 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not play because of an illness. Smith-Schuster, who was not targeted by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left the game because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/QKZjoBOuOG— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2024

The 49ers (3-4) will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) on Sunday in Santa Clara. The Chiefs (6-0) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Watson sustained an Achilles injury in the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns' 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cleveland. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson will undergo tests on the injury Monday, but it "looks like" the quarterback will miss the rest of the season.

Watson completed 15 of 17 passes for 128 yards in Sunday's loss. Backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions in relief of Watson, but also left the game early because of a finger injury.

Third-string quarterback Jameis Winston completed 5 of 11 passes for 67 yards and a score for the Browns.

Deshaun Watson is emotional as he's carted off the field in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/IwHpZ53gy0— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

Advertisement

Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee) and safety Geno Stone (leg) also left the game early because of injuries.

The Browns (1-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday in Cleveland. The Bengals (3-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Daniels injured his ribs in the first quarter of the Washington Commanders' 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Landover, Md. The star quarterback completed 2 of 2 passes for six yards and ran for 50 yards before his exit. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two scores in relief of Daniels.

Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, provided a brief injury update, writing "he's fine" Sunday on X. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Daniels will undergo tests Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The Commanders (5-2) will host the Chicago Bears (4-2) on Sunday in Landover. The Panthers (1-6) will face the Denver Broncos (4-3) on Sunday in Denver.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell injured his thumb and left in the first quarter of a 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. O'Connell completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards and three interceptions in relief of O'Connell.

Advertisement

Tight end Harrison Bryant also left the game early because of an elbow issue.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley sustained a right shoulder injury in the third quarter of a 16-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 87 yards and a score before his exit. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle completed 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards.

Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies sustained a calf injury.

The Dolphins (2-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts (4-3) will face the Houston Texans (5-2) on Sunday in Houston.

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of a 34-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. Metcalf totaled four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that the injury "doesn't look too bad."

Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron was ruled out early because of a neck injury he sustained in the game.

The Seahawks (4-3) will host the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday in Seattle. The Falcons (4-3) will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (concussion), New England Patriots wide receivers Demario Douglas (illness) and Ja'Lynn Polk (head), New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and Eagles guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) and linebacker Zack Baun (shoulder) were among the other players injured in Week 7.

Two Monday Night Football matchups will wrap up Week 7 of the 2024 NFL campaign. The Buccaneers will host the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. EDT in Tampa. The Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 9 p.m. in Glendale, Ariz.

NFL: Green Bay Packers edge Houston Texans