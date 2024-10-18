Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 18, 2024 / 9:41 AM

Saints' Alvin Kamara sides with disgruntled fans after fifth consecutive loss

By Alex Butler
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara totaled just 10 yards on seven carries in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday in New Orleans. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
1 of 5 | New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara totaled just 10 yards on seven carries in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday in New Orleans. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Running back Alvin Kamara sided with disgruntled fans after the Denver Broncos handed his New Orleans Saints a fifth-consecutive loss, saying he also would head for the exits early if he were a spectator.

Kamara commented after the 33-10 setback Thursday in New Orleans. The NFL veteran totaled just 24 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in the lopsided loss.

Advertisement

"I ain't never been through that," Kamara told reporters, when asked about fans leaving their seats early Thursday at the Caesars Superdome. "Especially at the dome. I've been here eight years and I've never seen the dome clear out like that.

"If I were a fan, I would leave too. I'm just being honest. People are fed up."

Advertisement

The Saints (2-5) went 9-8 last season, posting a winning record for the sixth time in seven years. They started their 2024 campaign with convincing victories over the Carolina Panthers (47-10) and Dallas Cowboys (44-19), but then lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Broncos.

Injuries infected the Saints' lineup, impacting their offense and defense over the last two months.

The Saints lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to an oblique injury in Week 5. Wide receiver Chris Olave was out Thursday because of a concussion.

Fellow Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed underwent knee surgery Thursday and landed on season-ending injured reserve. The Saints also are playing without three starting offensive linemen.

The Saints defense allowed the most yards and seventh-most points per game in the NFL so far this season. They were out-gained 389-271 in total yards in Thursday's loss, including a 225-97 deficit in rushing yards.

They had a Top-10 defense from 2020 through 2022 and were inside the Top 5 at stopping the run in two of those years, but have surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards through seven games of this season. They also have allowed the fifth-most passing yards.

Advertisement

"We're not winning the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "I think that's a challenge for us right now.

"We've got a few days before we have to play again. We'll go out to Los Angeles next week and we've gotta find a way to put our guys in the best position to have some success.

"We're going to find a way to play better football. It's been disappointing. Injuries play a part in it, but we've gotta find a way to play better."

In addition to their depressing statistical data, Saints starting cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore were injured Thursday. Adebo broke the femur in his right leg, while Lattimore sustained a hamstring injury.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is playing amid Carr's hiatus, sustained a hip injury and left Thursday's game early. Allen said he was removed as a precaution. Jake Haener replaced Rattler. Allen said he will evaluate Saints' quarterback play before Week 8.

Kamara mentioned everyone being "on the hot seat" because of the Saints' struggles, but Allen said he is not concerned about losing his job.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old, who has a strong background as a defensive coordinator and assistant, has an 18-23 record since he took over as Saints coach in 2022.

"We have to play better," Allen said. "I think guys are trying. Guys are working. We are dealing with a lot of injuries right now. That's not an excuse. I don't want anybody to misconstrue that as an excuse, but it is an issue for us. I think all of us are trying to fight through that."

The Saints, who are projected to have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Oct. 27 in Inglewood, Calif.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 day ago
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends
NFL // 20 hours ago
Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends
MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Hunter Henry is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 7.
Tennessee Titans release safety Jamal Adams
NFL // 21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans release safety Jamal Adams
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans released veteran safety Jamal Adams, they announced Thursday.
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
NFL // 23 hours ago
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Drake Maye and Sam Darnold are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7.
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 day ago
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Chuba Hubbard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 7.
New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could help select, train future QB
NFL // 2 days ago
New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could help select, train future QB
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- New Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, widely recognized as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, could help select and train the future quarterback of the franchise, majority owner Mark Davis said.
Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
NFL // 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the teams announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and a large group of running backs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
NFL // 2 days ago
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Davante Adams would reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets agreed to acquire the wide receiver through a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills
NFL // 2 days ago
N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers criticized officials after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, referring to their decisions, including a roughing the passer penalty from which he benefited, as "really bad."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement