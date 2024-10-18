Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges

1 of 5 | Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence after his involvement in a Franklin, Tenn., traffic collision, police told UPI on Friday. Franklin Police Department officers responded to the scene of the crash about 5 p.m. CDT Thursday in downtown Franklin. Police said their investigation "suggests that Cutler rear-ended another vehicle," resulting in the minor traffic collision. Advertisement

Officers also found that Cutler had two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

"During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol," a police statement said. "Cutler was also slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.

"Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital, at which a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

Cutler, 41, was charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent, in addition to a first-offense DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

He was booked Thursday into Williamson County Jail and given $5,000 bond. He was released Thursday night.

The former Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins quarterback played in the NFL from 2006 through 2017. Cutler starred at Vanderbilt and was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

The 2008 Pro Bowl selection threw for 35,133 yards, 227 scores and 160 interceptions over 153 career appearances in the NFL.

Three years ago, he revealed he started suffering from some of the symptoms associated with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.