NFL
Oct. 17, 2024 / 1:36 PM

Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends

By Alex Butler
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) is a Top 10 fantasy football play in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Hunter Henry is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 7.

Brock Bowers leads my Top 20 tight end rankings, which are listed below. My Week 7 quarterback, running back and wide receiver rankings also are available. These positional rankings will be updated based on developments, including injuries. My top free agent targets for Week 7 are available here.

Dalton Schultz, Grant Calcaterra and Jonnu Smith join Henry as my must-start options. Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts join Bowers in the Top 5 of my weekly rankings.

Those with stock in Dallas Goedert, Tucker Kraft and Hayden Hurst should monitor their injury status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Players from the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys should be benched or dropped as those teams serve Week 7 byes.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz is the No. 6 player in my Week 7 tight end rankings. The Houston Texans pass catcher totaled at least three targets in each of his first six starts this season. He registered 14 targets and eight catches over the last two weeks, but has yet to find the end zone.

I expect Schultz to provide his best performances of the season in Week 7 when the Texans battle the Green Bay Packers. The Packers allowed the sixth-most receiving yards (56.8) per game to tight ends so far this season, including an eight-catch, 96-yard effort from Trey McBride in Week 7.

Like most tight ends, Schultz is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I expect at least five catches for 60 yards from the Texans playmaker. He could provide Top 5 value if he reaches the end zone.

Hunter Henry

Henry is among the 10 most-targeted tight ends in the NFL. The New England Patriots playmaker, who found the end zone for his first score of the season in Week 6, has another great matchup in Week 7, when Patriots face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars just allowed 70 yards and two scores to Cole Kmet and surrendered a score to Mo Alie-Cox in Week 5.

While touchdowns are unpredictable, I do expect a multi-touchdown pass performance from Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye. I also expect Maye to target this veteran tight end with regularity against a vulnerable defense. Henry is my No. 8 option.

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra recorded the 11th-most fantasy points among tight ends in Week 6, when he received more work because of a hamstring injury to Philadelphia Eagles starter Dallas Goedert.

Goedert could be out for multiple weeks, which opens the door for this third-year pass catcher to see the field even more. Calcaterra, who totaled four catches for 67 yards in Week 6, is set to face a New York Giants defense that allowed at least four catches to a tight end in three of their six games.

The Eagles pass catcher is a bit of a dart throw, but I expect at least 50 receiving yards and several red zone targets. Calcaterra is my No. 12 option.

Jonnu Smith

Smith is another streaming option if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends. The Miami Dolphins veteran, who was on bye in Week 6, totaled a season-high 62 yards on five catches in Week 5.

Smith and the Dolphins get a great matchup in Week 7 against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through six weeks.

The Colts also allowed touchdowns to tight ends in three of their last four games. Dolphins quarterback play, since Tua Tagovailoa sustained his concussion, has been very inconsistent. Look for Smith to see more looks this week as the Dolphins use a more conservative offensive approach with a bevy of run plays and short throws.

Smith can be plugged in as a low-end TE1 in leagues with at least 14 teams. He is my No. 13 option.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAC

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at SF

4. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NE

5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

6. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans at GB

7. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. KC

8. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. JAX

9. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at TB

10. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers vs. HOU

11. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at MIN

12. Grant Calcaterra, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

13. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins at IND

14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

15. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

16. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders vs. CAR

17. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL

18. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

19. Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers at ARI

20. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs. DEN

NFL: Chicago Bears rout Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams runs with the football past the Jacksonville Jaguars defense at White Hart Lane stadium in London on October 13, 2024. The Bears defeated the Jaguars 35-16. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

