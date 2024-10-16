Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among my four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign. A.J. Brown leads my Week 7 Top 50 rankings, which are listed below. Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Reed and Chris Godwin also land inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Advertisement

Malik Nabers, Terry McLaurin, Zay Flowers, Drake London and D.K. Metcalf join those pass catchers in my Top 10. Jameson Williams and Wan'Dale Robinson join Reed and Addison as my four must-start plays.

Those who roster Malik Nabers, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jakobi Meyers and other players dealing with injuries should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Wide receivers from the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears also should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 7 byes.

Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries. My free agent targets article for Week 7 is available here.

Jayden Reed

Reed is a Top 10 fantasy football wide receiver on a points-per-game basis. The Green Bay Packers playmaker found the end zone in two of his last three games. He also was targeted at least six times in five of his six starts.

This week, the Packers will face the Houston Texans, who tied for allowing the third-most touchdowns (1.5) per game to the position so far this season. The Texans also just surrendered touchdowns to New England Patriots wide receivers DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte in Week 6.

They allowed seven touchdowns to the position over their last three games. Look for Reed to find the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the season in this matchup. He also should draw at least six targets and could eclipse the 100-yard mark for the third time of 2024.

Reed is my No. 4 option.

Jameson Williams

Williams sits at No. 20 in my Week 7 wide receiver rankings. The Detroit Lions pass catcher hasn't eclipsed five catches in a game yet this season, but totaled at least 80 yards from scrimmage in four of his five appearances.

Williams also logged three touchdowns, including scores in each of his last two games. This week, the Lions will take on a Minnesota Vikings defense that allowed the second-most receiving yards (209.2) and third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

They also surrendered touchdowns to two different wide receivers in each of their last two games. I expect that trend to continue this week against the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff, who threw multiple touchdown passes in each of his last three games.

Williams is a great WR2 play. He should haul in at least five catches for 80 yards and a score.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson is worth a start as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 in Week 7. The New York Giants playmaker provided WR3 production through the first six weeks of the season. He also totaled the second-most targets (58) in the NFL over that span.

Robinson, who is tied for the fourth-most catches (37) in the league, registered 34 looks and made 22 catches over the last three weeks. He hauled in at least five catches in five of six games. He scored twice during that span.

This week, the Giants will take on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that tied for allowing the fifth-most receiving touchdowns (1.4) per game to wide receivers. They also surrendered the ninth-most receiving yards (162.2) per game to the position.

Robinson is a near lock for at least five catches for 70 yards in this matchup. He could end up in mid-range WR2 territory if he returns to the end zone. He is the No. 27 player in my Week 7 rankings.

Jordan Addison

Addison is my No. 29 wide receiver and can be plugged in as a WR3 in Week 7, when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions. Oddsmakers expect this to be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the week, with two of the league's highest-scoring teams meeting Sunday in Minneapolis.

Addison has been a WR3 on a points-per-game basis, but drew 12 targets over his last two appearances. He turned those looks into six catches for 108 yards and a score. He also scored a rushing touchdown over that span.

The Vikings are set to face a Lions defense that allowed a league-high 211.2 receiving yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through six weeks.

I expect Addison to eclipse 50 receiving yards, but he is a touchdown-or-bust play. He is a decent fill-in option if your normal starter is injured or on bye.

Week 7 wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

4. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. HOU

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL

6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. PHI

7. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. CAR

8. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at TB

9. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

10. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIN

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

13. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at IND

14. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at WAS

15. Davante Adams, New York Jets at PIT

16. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL

17. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at GB

18. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. KC

19. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

20. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at MIN

21. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NE

22. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at SF

23. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. KC

24. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

25. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at PIT

26. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

27. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. PHI

28. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

29. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

30. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers at ARI

31. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at GB

32. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs at SF

33. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. HOU

34. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. HOU

35. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. JAX

36. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

37. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

38. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at IND

39. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

40. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NE

41. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAC

42. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

43. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at BUF

44. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers at WAS

45. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at NO

46. Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams vs. LV

47. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers vs. KC

48. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at ARI

49. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

50. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at TB

