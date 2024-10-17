Tennessee Titans release safety Jamal Adams

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans released veteran safety Jamal Adams, they announced Thursday.

Adams, who signed a one-year deal with the Titans in July, battled a hip injury in training camp and appeared in just three games this season.

He totaled 20 snaps and made four combined tackles in a backup role.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 29-year-old defensive March. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets, and was traded to the Seahawks in 2020.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 First-Team All-Pro totaled 498 combined tackles, 50 tackles for a loss, 36 passes defensed, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions over his first 83 NFL appearances.

Adams totaled a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2020 for the Seahawks.

The Titans placed Adams on the non-football injury list Saturday before their 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts the next day in Nashville.

The Titans (1-4), who allowed the fewest yards in the NFL through six weeks, will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.