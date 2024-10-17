Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 17, 2024 / 12:30 PM

Tennessee Titans release safety Jamal Adams

By Alex Butler

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans released veteran safety Jamal Adams, they announced Thursday.

Adams, who signed a one-year deal with the Titans in July, battled a hip injury in training camp and appeared in just three games this season.

Advertisement

He totaled 20 snaps and made four combined tackles in a backup role.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 29-year-old defensive March. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets, and was traded to the Seahawks in 2020.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 First-Team All-Pro totaled 498 combined tackles, 50 tackles for a loss, 36 passes defensed, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions over his first 83 NFL appearances.

Adams totaled a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2020 for the Seahawks.

The Titans placed Adams on the non-football injury list Saturday before their 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts the next day in Nashville.

Advertisement

The Titans (1-4), who allowed the fewest yards in the NFL through six weeks, will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
NFL // 1 hour ago
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Drake Maye and Sam Darnold are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7.
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 23 hours ago
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 21 hours ago
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Chuba Hubbard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 7.
New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could help select, train future QB
NFL // 1 day ago
New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could help select, train future QB
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- New Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, widely recognized as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, could help select and train the future quarterback of the franchise, majority owner Mark Davis said.
Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the teams announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and a large group of running backs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
NFL // 2 days ago
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Davante Adams would reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets agreed to acquire the wide receiver through a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills
NFL // 2 days ago
N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers criticized officials after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, referring to their decisions, including a roughing the passer penalty from which he benefited, as "really bad."
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return -- sometime this season
NFL // 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return -- sometime this season
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in the concussion protocol, is expected to return to the field this season, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6
NFL // 3 days ago
Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Aidan Hutchinson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave and Travis Etienne were among key players injured in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement