Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (L) can be plugged in as an RB1 in Week 7. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Chuba Hubbard is among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 7. Saquon Barkley leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Joe Mixon and Kenneth Walker are my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Kyren Williams, Tony Pollard, Hubbard, Alvin Kamara and Breece Hall also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 7.

Tank Bigsby, Najee Harris and Javonte Williams join Hubbard as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Those with stock in Jonathan Taylor, Devin Singletary, Aaron Jones, Brian Robinson Jr., James Cook, De'Von Achane, Jordan Mason, Rhamondre Stevenson and Rachaad White should continue to monitor their injury status leading into their respective kickoffs.

Players from the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 7 byes.

Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard was a fringe RB1, on a points-per-game basis, through the first six weeks of the season. The Carolina Panthers running back was a Top 6 play over the last four weeks.

Hubbard eclipsed 90 rushing yards in each of his last four games. He also found the end zone three times during that span. This week, Hubbard and the Panthers will take on the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders allowed the sixth-most rushing yards (119.2) per game to running backs so far this season. They also just surrendered 132 yards and two scores to Derrick Henry in Week 6. Hubbard isn't Henry, but he should find enough space to approach 100 yards from scrimmage in this great matchup.

I also expect the Panthers ball carrier, my No. 8 play, to find the end zone and to provide RB1 value. He should remain in starting lineups until further notice.

Najee Harris

Harris sits at No. 17 in my Week 7 rankings and can be plugged in as a high-end RB2. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran plodded for a season-high 106 rushing yards and a score in Week 6. He continues to see a healthy amount of touches, with at least 16 in each of his first six games.

Harris will get a slightly tough matchup in Week 7 against the New York Jets, but I expect him to stay active as a pass catcher, saving his fantasy football value.

The Jets allowed the 15th-most rushing yards (101.8) per game to running backs so far this season, but just surrendered 152 yards from scrimmage to Buffalo Bills rookie ball carrier Ray Davis in Week 6.

Harris likely needs to score to provide strong fantasy football value, but I expect his yardage total to be in the RB2/flex range, even without finding the end zone.

Tank Bigsby

Bigsby broke out with 129 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 14 touches in Week 5. He followed that showing with just seven carries for 24 yards in a Week 6 road loss to the Chicago Bears. The Jacksonville Jaguars should get the ball to Bigsby more in Week 7 against the New England Patriots in a matchup I expect to be tight in front of the football fans of London.

The Patriots allowed the eighth-most rushing yards (117.2) per game to running backs so far this season. They also tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing scores (1.2) per game. That streak included allowing 470 yards, four rushing touchdowns and a receiving score over their last three games.

Look for Bigsby to get back on track. He is a worthy RB2 or flex play in Week 7.

Javonte Williams

Williams has been disappointing for his stock holders so far this season, but should provide RB2 or flex value in Week 7 when his Denver Broncos face the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos ball carrier totaled just 36 yards from scrimmage in the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He went off for 111 yards from scrimmage a week earlier in a much better matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, he'll face a Saints defense that just surrendered 192 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Sean Tucker and 104 yards and a score to fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving in Week 6.

They also allowed 102 yards and a score to Kareem Hunt in Week 5 and 147 yards and two scores to Saquon Barkley in Week 3.

I expect Williams to take advantage of this matchup against a defense that surrendered the ninth-most rushing yards (111) per game to running backs so far this season. He should get at least 15 carries and eclipse 75 yards from scrimmage. Williams is my No. 20 play.

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at TB

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

4. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans at GB

5. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

6. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. LV

7. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at BUF

8. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at WAS

9. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. DEN

10. Breece Hall, New York Jets at PIT

11. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. HOU

12. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at MIN

13. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins at IND

14. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers at ARI

15. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at MIN

16. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs at SF

17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

18. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NE

19. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

20. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at NO

21. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAC

22. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants vs. PHI

23. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

24. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders vs. CAR

25. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

26. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers vs. KC

27. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

28. Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots vs. JAX

29. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

30. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

