New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could help select, train future QB

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- New Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, widely recognized as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, could help select and train the future quarterback of the franchise, majority owner Mark Davis said. Davis made the comments during an NFL owners meeting Tuesday in Atlanta. Earlier Tuesday, NFL owners unanimously voted to approve Brady as a limited partner of the Raiders. Brady, who also works as a broadcaster for Fox Sports, now holds a 5% ownership stake in the AFC West franchise. Advertisement

"Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well," Davis said of Brady's role with the Raiders.

"It's a huge benefit for the organization."

Critics previously questioned whether Brady's role at Fox could lead to a competitive advantage, as broadcasters often are granted behind-the-scenes access to facilities, players and coaches. But earlier this year, the NFL issued restrictions for Brady. Those rules bar the football legend from attending in-person or online production meetings for broadcasts. He also is not allowed to access team facilities for contact with players or coaches.

Brady said Tuesday that he is blessed to know he'll "be involved in the greatest league in the world for the rest of [his] life." The future Hall of Famer, who holds NFL records for the most regular season and playoff wins, said he is focused on bringing victories to the Raiders.

"I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans...and most importantly, win football games," Brady wrote in a statement.

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who played for the Raiders and was teammates with Brady while with the New England Patriots, also acquired a small stake in Raiders ownership.

Former Raiders owner Al Davis became part owner of the franchise in 1966 before later assuming full control. His son, Mark, and wife, Carol, assumed control of the franchise in 2011, after his death.

The Raiders, who won three Super Bowls and were playoff contenders for decades under Al Davis, have been to the postseason just twice over the last 21 years.

Inconsistent quarterback play continues to plague the franchise.

The Raiders have selected a quarterback in the first round of an NFL Draft just twice since 1980. JaMarcus Russell, the No. 1 overall pick in 2007, was released after three seasons. Todd Marinovich, the No. 24 overall pick in 1991, played just two seasons for the franchise.

Derek Carr, a second round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, started 142 games over nine years for the Raiders. He signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2022, but was released a year later.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.7 million contract about a month after they released Carr. Garoppolo, who started just six games, was released in March.

The Raiders started their 2024 campaign with a 2-4 record, with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as the only quarterbacks on their roster.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 7 game at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.