NFL
Oct. 15, 2024 / 11:52 AM

New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver Davante Adams (L) was teammates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 through 2021 while with the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Wide receiver Davante Adams (L) was teammates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 through 2021 while with the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Davante Adams would reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets agreed to acquire the wide receiver through a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

The Jets will send the Raiders a conditional third-round pick, which can become a second-round selection if certain conditions are met, in exchange for the star pass catcher.

Adams, who missed the Raiders' last three games because of a hamstring injury, must pass a physical to complete the trade. He had requested a trade at the beginning of this month, according to multiple reports.

Adams totaled 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown through his first three starts of 2024. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro totaled 203 catches for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns through his first two seasons with the Raiders. He did not miss a start in 2022 or 2023.

A second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft, Adams spent his first eight seasons as a teammate of Rodgers. He eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards three times and scored at least 10 touchdowns five times during that span. Rodgers also won three of his four NFL MVP Awards while teammates with Adams.

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores and an interception in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. He has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,387 yards, nine scores and five interceptions through six games this season.

Adams would join a Jets wide receivers room that also features Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Allen Lazard. Rodgers and Adams were teammates with Lazard from 2018 through 2021 while with the Packers.

The Jets (2-4) have the No. 22 offense in the NFL, including the No. 16 passing attack. They totaled the third-fewest rushing yards so far this season.

The Jets will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Pittsburgh.

