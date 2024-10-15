Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 15, 2024 / 10:40 AM

N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills

By Alex Butler
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores and an interception in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores and an interception in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized officials after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, referring to their decisions, including a roughing the passer penalty from which he benefited, as "really bad" and "a little ridiculous."

Rodgers took aim at the officiating at a postgame news conference after the 23-20 setback Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The veteran play-caller completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores and an interception.

Advertisement

The Jets (2-4) were penalized 11 times for 110 yards. The Bills totaled 11 penalties for 94 yards. Those 22 penalties tied the most for a game this season.

"It seemed a little ridiculous," Rodgers said. "Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me [by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa]. That's not roughing the passer."

Related

Rodgers also said a fourth-quarter roughing the passer penalty on Jets defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw shouldn't have been called. He also criticized another penalty in the third quarter, which nullified a touchdown run by Jets running back Braelon Allen.

That 4-yard scoring run, which would have given the Jets a 26-20 lead, was called back because of a holding call on offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein then missed a 32-yard field goal two plays later.

Advertisement

"We had chances," Rodgers said. "We had a walk-in touchdown with Braelon and we had a phantom holding call. We had a chance with 'G' [wide receiver Garrett Wilson], twice. We had our chances."

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he plans to review film from the loss and address player discipline issues that led to some of the penalties.

"It wasn't good enough, in that way," Ulbrich said.

The Jets, who fired former head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8, were 2-1 through their first three games. They are now on a three-game losing streak. The Jets have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed. They have the No. 22 offense.

They outgained the Bills 393 to 359 in total yards in Monday's loss.

"This was a golden opportunity," Rodgers said. "Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway."

Rodgers, who is dealing with an ankle injury, said he felt "pretty banged up" Monday night, but plans to "strap it up again next week."

Advertisement

The Jets will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Latest Headlines

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return -- sometime this season
NFL // 22 hours ago
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return -- sometime this season
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in the concussion protocol, is expected to return to the field this season, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6
NFL // 23 hours ago
Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Aidan Hutchinson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave and Travis Etienne were among key players injured in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
Bengals 'lean on defense,' Joe Burrow vs. Giants, improve to 2-4
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals 'lean on defense,' Joe Burrow vs. Giants, improve to 2-4
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow opened the game with a 47-yard rushing touchdown, but said the Cincinnati Bengals leaned on their defense for the rest of the night to beat the New York Giants and earn just their second win in six weeks.
Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start Week 6 tight ends
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start Week 6 tight ends
MIAMI, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Cole Kmet is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 6.
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 5 days ago
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Chase Brown is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 6.
Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 5 days ago
Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Tolbert and Darnell Mooney are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the fantasy football campaign.
Purdy, Kittle, Samuel carry San Francisco 49ers past Seattle Seahawks
NFL // 4 days ago
Purdy, Kittle, Samuel carry San Francisco 49ers past Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle on two touchdown passes, while Deebo Samuel totaled 117 yards from scrimmage and a score to propel a win over the Seattle Seahawks and push the San Francisco 49ers back to .500.
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
NFL // 4 days ago
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
MIAMI, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins and Caleb Williams are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6.
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
MIAMI, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tank Bigsby, Tyron Tracy Jr. and Rico Dowdle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
Houston Texans place NFL receiving yards leader Nico Collins on injured reserve
NFL // 5 days ago
Houston Texans place NFL receiving yards leader Nico Collins on injured reserve
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed wide receiver Nico Collins, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Collins is now out for at least four games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return -- sometime this season
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return -- sometime this season
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6
Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6
Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win
Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement