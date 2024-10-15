N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores and an interception in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized officials after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, referring to their decisions, including a roughing the passer penalty from which he benefited, as "really bad" and "a little ridiculous." Rodgers took aim at the officiating at a postgame news conference after the 23-20 setback Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The veteran play-caller completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores and an interception. Advertisement

The Jets (2-4) were penalized 11 times for 110 yards. The Bills totaled 11 penalties for 94 yards. Those 22 penalties tied the most for a game this season.

"It seemed a little ridiculous," Rodgers said. "Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me [by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa]. That's not roughing the passer."

Rodgers also said a fourth-quarter roughing the passer penalty on Jets defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw shouldn't have been called. He also criticized another penalty in the third quarter, which nullified a touchdown run by Jets running back Braelon Allen.

That 4-yard scoring run, which would have given the Jets a 26-20 lead, was called back because of a holding call on offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein then missed a 32-yard field goal two plays later.

"We had chances," Rodgers said. "We had a walk-in touchdown with Braelon and we had a phantom holding call. We had a chance with 'G' [wide receiver Garrett Wilson], twice. We had our chances."

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he plans to review film from the loss and address player discipline issues that led to some of the penalties.

"It wasn't good enough, in that way," Ulbrich said.

The Jets, who fired former head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8, were 2-1 through their first three games. They are now on a three-game losing streak. The Jets have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed. They have the No. 22 offense.

They outgained the Bills 393 to 359 in total yards in Monday's loss.

"This was a golden opportunity," Rodgers said. "Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway."

HAIL MARY BEFORE THE HALF! @AaronRodgers12 let it fly!#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4Hf2aBmI5C— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2024

Rodgers, who is dealing with an ankle injury, said he felt "pretty banged up" Monday night, but plans to "strap it up again next week."

The Jets will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Pittsburgh.