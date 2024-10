Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) totaled 250 yards and two scores through his first six starts this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the teams announced Tuesday. The Browns will send Cooper and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Bills in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Advertisement

Cooper totaled 250 yards and two scores on 24 catches through his first six starts this season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five scores over 15 starts last season.

Cooper joined the Browns in a 2022 trade from the Dallas Cowboys. He entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded Cooper to the Cowboys in 2018.

Cooper will join a Bills wide receiver group that also features Koen Coleman and Khalil Shakir. The 30-year-old is set to hit free agency in 2025.

The Bills (4-2) will host the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.