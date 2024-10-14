Hutchinson, Harrison, Olave, Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 6

1 of 5 | Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Jr. will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Aidan Hutchinson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave and Travis Etienne were among key players injured in Week 6 of the NFL season. Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons were among the other players who sustained notable injuries. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Advertisement

Hutchinson sustained one of the most serious injuries of the week. The Detroit Lions pass rusher injured his left leg about four minutes into the second half of a 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions announced Monday that Hutchinson underwent surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula in the leg and will be out indefinitely.

Hutchinson totaled three combined tackles and a sack in the game. The 2023 Pro Bowl selection leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks this season.

The Lions (4-1) will face the Minnesota Vikings (5-0) on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Aidan Hutchinson is down after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/1l1kTN7Blb— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024

Harrison sustained a concussion in the first half of the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The rookie wide receiver totaled two targets, but did not log a catch.

Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (knee), defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (stinger), safety Joey Blount (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) were among the other Cardinals players injured.

Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks left the game because of a shoulder injury. Wicks logged one catch for 8 yards. He told reporters after the game that he is "day-to-day."

The Packers (4-2) will host the Houston Texans (5-1) in Week 7. The Cardinals (2-4) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Oct. 21 in Glendale, Ariz.

Like Harrison, Olave also sustained a concussion in Week 6. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver totaled one catch for 5 yards before his exit during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu sustained a forearm injury.

Buccaneers safety Jamel Dean sustained a hamstring injury.

The Saints (2-4) will host the Denver Broncos (3-3) on Thursday in New Orleans. The Buccaneers (4-2) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Oct. 21 in Tampa, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne sustained a hamstring injury and did not return during a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Etienne totaled three carries for negative-1 yard. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne will be evaluated on a "week-to-week" basis.

Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and long snapper Scott Daly (knee) also left that game early.

The Jaguars (1-5) will play the New England Patriots (1-5) on Sunday in London The Bears (4-2) are on bye in Week 7.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost several key players in their Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) were ruled out of that game Sunday in Philadelphia.

Browns running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), wide receiver Elijah Moore (ribs), cornerback Martin Emerson (ribs) and center Nick Harris (leg) also sustained injuries against the Eagles.

The Eagles (3-2) will take on the New York Giants (2-4) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns (1-5) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) on Sunday in Cleveland.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II sustained a concussion during a Week 6 loss to the Chargers. Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) also were injured in the AFC West matchup.

Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons sustained a hamstring injury and did not return during a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons (4-2) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) on Sunday in Atlanta. The Panthers (1-5) will face the Washington Commanders (4-2) on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil sustained an ankle injury and did not return during a win over the Patriots. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair sustained a knee injury.

Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and safety Marte Mapu also left that game early because of respective ankle and neck injuries.

Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas sustained a foot injury in a loss to the Bengals. Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (pectoral) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (ankle) were among the other NFL players hurt.

The New York Jets (2-3) will host the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in the Week 6 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

